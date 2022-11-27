Get your non-profit organization and church events in the Jacksonville Progress’s What’s News calendar free of charge by e-mailing your event information to editor@jacksonvilleprogress.com. The newspaper reserves the right to edit any submission for space and content.
NOTE: Some of the following events may be canceled at a later date. We have removed events that had been canceled as of press time.
Thursday, Dec. 1
Coffee with a Cop will be hosted at 8 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, at Neighbors Coffee, 223 S. Main St. in Jacksonville. The event is co-sponsored by Neighbors Coffee and the Jacksonville Lions Club. There is no agenda, just an opportunity for police officers and residents to get to know one another.
The Jacksonville Christmas parade will be conducted at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, in downtown, along Commerce Street. Residents won’t want to miss this annual tradition.
Saturday, Dec. 3
The Gallatin Christmas parade is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. Floats will be judged for first and second prizes. Entry forms are available on the City of Gallatin Texas Facebook page.
Jacksonville Game Night will be hosted at Postmasters Coffee Co. from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. Postmasters is located at 402 E. US 79. The public is invited to bring a board game or play one provided, bring a friend and join the fun.
Thursday, Dec. 6
The Rusk Christmas parade is set for 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 6, with the theme, “Christ is Born.” To register as a parade participant, visit ruskchamber.com for the Christmas Parade form.
Troup will host the annual Christmas parade at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, following the traditional route through downtown. Entry forms are available at trouptx.com.
Friday, Dec. 9
The Cherokee Civic Theatre, 157 W. 5th St., opens its production of “Everyone’s Christmas Story,” at 7:30 p.m Friday, Dec. 9. Join the fun as a struggling writer searches for a new, and exciting way to tell the Christmas story. Tickets are for general seating except for CCT members, who may reserve their seats as one of the perks of membership. Tickets are available on the CCT website, cherokeetheatre.net. Tickets may also be purchased at the box office from 3 to 5 p.m., Dec. 7 through 9.
Saturday, Dec. 10
The city of New Summerfield is hosting a Christmas parade and holiday festival Saturday, Dec. 10. The parade begins at 5:30 p.m. with the festival taking place afterwards. A Christmas tree lighting will be conducted immediately following the parade at city hall, 13280 SH 110 N. The public is invited to come enjoy pictures with Santa, music, hot cocoa, hamburgers, cookies and more.
Sunday, Dec. 11
The Cherokee Civic Theatre, 157 W. 5th St., presents the final performance of “Everyone’s Christmas Story” at 2 p.m Sunday, Dec. 11. Join the fun as a struggling writer searches for a new, and exciting way to tell the Christmas story. Tickets are for general seating except for CCT members, who may reserve their seats as one of the perks of membership. Tickets are available on the CCT website, cherokeetheatre.net. Tickets may also be purchased at the box office from 3 to 5 p.m., Dec. 7 through 9
ONGOING
A city-wide prayer gathering is being hosted at 6 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of each month at Hwy 69 Mission, 203 N. Jackson St. Believers of all denominations are invited to join together to seek God’s face and his purpose.
The Jacksonville Kiwanis Club meets weekly at noon on Thursdays at the Jacksonville College Library, 105 BJ Albritton Drive. For information on the Kiwanis Club, visit the website kiwanisclubjacksonville.org or their Facebook page.
Alanon Family Group meetings are held at 4 p.m. Thursdays at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1000 S. Jackson, in Jacksonville. If you love someone with a drinking addiction, Alanon can help you. There are no dues or fees. For more information, call Elizabeth at (903) 284-7311.
The Military Veteran Peer Network hosts regular meet and greet events 6-7 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at 804 S. Main Street in Jacksonville. They also meet at 6 p.m. the first and third Thursday of each month at the Lion’s Club building, 540 W. 6th St., in Rusk. The organization provides supportive fellowship for veterans and their families. For more information, contact Bradley Erickson, Peer Services Coordinator, at 903-721-2078.
REMEMBER OR HONOR THE VETERANS IN YOUR LIFE. The Jacksonville Garden Club is selling commemorative bricks for veterans, both past and present, as a fundraising project. Information to be included on each brick includes the name of the service member with his or her rank, branch of service and years served. The bricks will be placed at Buckner Park’s Patriotic Pathway. The cost is $50 per brick. To order, contact Sandra Dickerson at 903-339-1395.
Explore Jacksonville is seeking volunteers of all ages and abilities to help at Love's Lookout Park. For more information, contact (903) 339-3320.
County Roads Rescue, located at 601 Woodlawn Ave. in Jacksonville is accepting clean, bagged aluminum can donations between 9 and 11 a.m. Monday through Friday at the shelter. Email countyroadsrescue@gmail.com to arrange a drop-off.
Cherokee County veterans are invited to apply for federal grant funds offered through Habitat for Humanity of Smith County as part of the Housing Assistance Council Affordable Housing for Rural Veterans Initiative. Funds will provide renovations to make veterans' residences accessible, healthy and safe. To apply, visit www.smithcountyhabitat.org, or call (903) 595-6630.
