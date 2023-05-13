Get your non-profit organization and church events in the Jacksonville Progress’s What’s News calendar free of charge by e-mailing your event information to editor@jacksonvilleprogress.com. The newspaper reserves the right to edit any submission for space and content.
NOTE: Some of the following events may be canceled at a later date. We have removed events that had been canceled as of press time.
Monday, May 15
The Troup Community Development Corporation board of directors meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. Monday, May 15 at the Cameron-J. Jarvis Troup Municipal Library, 202 S. Georgia Street. To locate an agenda for this meeting, visit trouptx.com and choose the agenda link under the government tab.
The Troup city council will meet in regular session at 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 15, at the Cameron-J. Jarvis Troup Municipal Library. To locate an agenda for this meeting, visit trouptx.com and choose the agenda link under the government tab.
Tuesday, May 16
An AARP Driver Safety Class will be held from 12-4 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, at Pollard United Methodist Church, 3030 New Copeland Road, Tyler. After completion of the four-hour class, participants will receive a certificate for themselves and one for their insurance agent. Cost for the class is $20 for AARP members, $25 for non-members. Check or cash payments are accepted. For more information or to reserve a spot in the class, contact Randy Vanderstay at 903-752-0240.
Wednesday, May 17
The members of the Jacksonville Police Department invite the public to attend the annual Police Officers Memorial Ceremony at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 17, at the Jacksonville Police Department, 911 S. Bolton Street. The event will honor members of the law enforcement profession who have given their lives in the performance of their duties.
Thursday, May 18
The Cameron-J. Jarvis Troup Municipal Library, 102 S. Georgia, will host Cross Stitch Basics from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 18. A cross stitch kit will be provided but participants are asked to bring small scissors to be used for snipping threads. Call 903-842-3101 to reserve a spot as space is limited.
The Jacksonville Pubic Library, 526 E. Commerce, will host Family Movie Night beginning at 5:15 p.m. Thursday, May 18. The featured film is Sonic the Hedgehog 2. Frito pie will be served. The movie and meal are provided free of charge.
Saturday, May 27
The Rusk Chamber of Commerce will host Fair on the Square beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 27, in downtown Rusk. The Memorial Day weekend event features arts and crafts vendors, food trucks, local businesses and entertainment.
ONGOING
A city-wide prayer gathering is being hosted at 6 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of each month at Hwy 69 Mission, 203 N. Jackson St. Believers of all denominations are invited to join together to seek God’s face and his purpose.
FREE Veterans meals are served on the 2nd Wednesday of each month at noon at Angelina House, 211 Philip Street, Jacksonville. A guest speaker will entertain, inform and support us briefly prior to a delicious meal. Come and bring a guest with you and enjoy fellowship with your fellow veterans. For more information, Contact Ron Seeton at 903-721-7292 or ronseeton@aol.com.
The Jacksonville Kiwanis Club meets weekly at noon on Thursdays at the Jacksonville College Library, 105 BJ Albritton Drive. For information on the Kiwanis Club, visit the website kiwanisclubjacksonville.org or their Facebook page.
Alanon Family Group meetings are held at 4 p.m. Thursdays at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1000 S. Jackson, in Jacksonville. If you love someone with a drinking addiction, Alanon can help you. There are no dues or fees. For more information, call Elizabeth at (903) 284-7311.
The Military Veteran Peer Network hosts regular meet and greet events 6-7 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at 804 S. Main Street in Jacksonville. They also meet at 6 p.m. the first and third Thursday of each month at the Lion’s Club building, 540 W. 6th St., in Rusk. The organization provides supportive fellowship for veterans and their families. For more information, contact Bradley Erickson, Peer Services Coordinator, at 903-721-2078.
REMEMBER OR HONOR THE VETERANS IN YOUR LIFE. The Jacksonville Garden Club is selling commemorative bricks for veterans, both past and present, as a fundraising project. Information to be included on each brick includes the name of the service member with his or her rank, branch of service and years served. The bricks will be placed at Buckner Park’s Patriotic Pathway. The cost is $50 per brick. To order, contact Sandra Dickerson at 903-339-1395.
Explore Jacksonville is seeking volunteers of all ages and abilities to help at Love's Lookout Park. For more information, contact (903) 339-3320.
County Roads Rescue, located at 601 Woodlawn Ave. in Jacksonville is accepting clean, bagged aluminum can donations between 9 and 11 a.m. Monday through Friday at the shelter. Email countyroadsrescue@gmail.com to arrange a drop-off.
Cherokee County veterans are invited to apply for federal grant funds offered through Habitat for Humanity of Smith County as part of the Housing Assistance Council Affordable Housing for Rural Veterans Initiative. Funds will provide renovations to make veterans' residences accessible, healthy and safe. To apply, visit www.smithcountyhabitat.org, or call (903) 595-6630.
