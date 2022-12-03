Get your non-profit organization and church events in the Jacksonville Progress’s What’s News calendar free of charge by e-mailing your event information to editor@jacksonvilleprogress.com. The newspaper reserves the right to edit any submission for space and content.
NOTE: Some of the following events may be canceled at a later date. We have removed events that had been canceled as of press time.
Tuesday, Dec. 6
Country Place Senior Living, 2021 E. Rusk, will host a Jingle & Mingle: Christmas Market from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6. Lots of vendors will be gathered at Country Place for shopping convenience. The public is invited to attend.
The Rusk Christmas parade is set for 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 6, with the theme, “Christ is Born.” To register as a parade participant, visit ruskchamber.com for the Christmas Parade form.
Troup will host the annual Christmas parade at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, following the traditional route through downtown. Entry forms are available at trouptx.com.
Wednesday, Dec. 7
The Cameron-J. Jarvis Troup Municipal Library will host Coffee with a Cop from 7 to 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7. The public is invited to meet at the library, enjoy donuts and coffee, and have a conversation with a local police officer.
Friday, Dec. 9
The Cherokee Civic Theatre, 157 W. 5th St., opens its production of “Everyone’s Christmas Story,” at 7:30 p.m Friday, Dec. 9. Join the fun as a struggling writer searches for a new, and exciting way to tell the Christmas story. Tickets are for general seating except for CCT members, who may reserve their seats as one of the perks of membership. Tickets are available on the CCT website, cherokeetheatre.net. Tickets may also be purchased at the box office from 3 to 5 p.m., Dec. 7 through 9.
Saturday, Dec. 10
Christus Mother Frances Hospital in Jacksonville is sponsoring the sixth annual Jingle Jog 5K at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. The family-oriented tradition is open to runners and walkers. Santa is even reported to make an appearance via helicopter. For more information, visit christushealth.org and type Jingle Jog into the search box, or go to the CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Jacksonville Jingle Jog 5K and Fun Run 2022 Facebook page.
The Shacks on Main will be hosting the next Reklaw Trade Day from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, located at 140 W Main, Reklaw. Come out and browse through 60 plus booths filled with flea market finds, antiques, collectibles, tools, outdoor gear, refurbished and repurposed furniture, handmade crafts, woodwork, knives, jewelry, trailers of good ol' junk and various product distributors. After all that shopping, sit down and enjoy some grub from the food trucks. Find them on Facebook & Instagram @ The Shacks on Main.
The city of New Summerfield is hosting a Christmas parade and holiday festival Saturday, Dec. 10. The parade begins at 5:30 p.m. with the festival taking place afterwards. A Christmas tree lighting will be conducted immediately following the parade at city hall, 13280 SH 110 N. The public is invited to come enjoy pictures with Santa, music, hot cocoa, hamburgers, cookies and more.
Sunday, Dec. 11
The Cherokee Civic Theatre, 157 W. 5th St., presents the final performance of “Everyone’s Christmas Story” at 2 p.m Sunday, Dec. 11. Join the fun as a struggling writer searches for a new, and exciting way to tell the Christmas story. Tickets are for general seating except for CCT members, who may reserve their seats as one of the perks of membership. Tickets are available on the CCT website, cherokeetheatre.net. Tickets may also be purchased at the box office from 3 to 5 p.m., Dec. 7 through 9.
Wednesday, Dec. 14
Yellow Wood Coffee, 597 N. Main, is hosting Coffee with a Cop in partnership with the Rusk Police Department from 7 to 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14. This is an opportunity for the public to get to know their Rusk police officers, ask questions or voice concerns in a relaxed atmosphere.
Saturday, Dec. 17
The Cherokee Civic Theatre presents “A Jolly Good Time,” a Christmas concert featuring local talent, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at 157 W. 5th St. in Rusk. Some of the acts scheduled to appear include Johnny Williams, on piano; Claxene Jay, also on piano; David Henley, guitar and ukulele; gospel music presented by Glory Road; First United Methodist Church – Rusk, performing on handbells. Johnnie and Patricia Helm are also slated to sing. David Anderson will serve as emcee. Come out and enjoy the talent of your neighbors and friends, support a local non-profit and get into the Christmas spirit. Doors will open a half-hour before the show. No tickets are required, but donations will be gratefully accepted at the door.
Monday, Dec. 19
The Jacksonville Public Library, 526 E. Commerce St., will host a movie matinee at 2 p.m Monday, Dec. 19. The featured film is The Polar Express. Hot chocolate and popcorn will be available.
ONGOING
A city-wide prayer gathering is being hosted at 6 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of each month at Hwy 69 Mission, 203 N. Jackson St. Believers of all denominations are invited to join together to seek God’s face and his purpose.
The Jacksonville Kiwanis Club meets weekly at noon on Thursdays at the Jacksonville College Library, 105 BJ Albritton Drive. For information on the Kiwanis Club, visit the website kiwanisclubjacksonville.org or their Facebook page.
Alanon Family Group meetings are held at 4 p.m. Thursdays at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1000 S. Jackson, in Jacksonville. If you love someone with a drinking addiction, Alanon can help you. There are no dues or fees. For more information, call Elizabeth at (903) 284-7311.
The Military Veteran Peer Network hosts regular meet and greet events 6-7 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at 804 S. Main Street in Jacksonville. They also meet at 6 p.m. the first and third Thursday of each month at the Lion’s Club building, 540 W. 6th St., in Rusk. The organization provides supportive fellowship for veterans and their families. For more information, contact Bradley Erickson, Peer Services Coordinator, at 903-721-2078.
REMEMBER OR HONOR THE VETERANS IN YOUR LIFE. The Jacksonville Garden Club is selling commemorative bricks for veterans, both past and present, as a fundraising project. Information to be included on each brick includes the name of the service member with his or her rank, branch of service and years served. The bricks will be placed at Buckner Park’s Patriotic Pathway. The cost is $50 per brick. To order, contact Sandra Dickerson at 903-339-1395.
Explore Jacksonville is seeking volunteers of all ages and abilities to help at Love's Lookout Park. For more information, contact (903) 339-3320.
County Roads Rescue, located at 601 Woodlawn Ave. in Jacksonville is accepting clean, bagged aluminum can donations between 9 and 11 a.m. Monday through Friday at the shelter. Email countyroadsrescue@gmail.com to arrange a drop-off.
Cherokee County veterans are invited to apply for federal grant funds offered through Habitat for Humanity of Smith County as part of the Housing Assistance Council Affordable Housing for Rural Veterans Initiative. Funds will provide renovations to make veterans' residences accessible, healthy and safe. To apply, visit www.smithcountyhabitat.org, or call (903) 595-6630.
