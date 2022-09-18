Get your non-profit organization and church events in the Jacksonville Progress’s What’s News calendar free of charge by e-mailing your event information to editor@jacksonvilleprogress.com. The newspaper reserves the right to edit any submission for space and content.
NOTE: Some of the following events may be canceled at a later date. We have removed events that had been canceled as of press time.
Wednesday, Sept. 21
The city of Jacksonville will dedicate a state historical marker of the Jacksonville Public Square at 12 noon Wednesday, Sept. 21, at Hazel Tilton Park, located at the intersection of E. Larissa and S. Main Streets. Sen. Robert Nichols is the scheduled keynote speaker. The public is invited to attend the unveiling and dedication of this historical marker.
Saturday, Sept. 24
The city of Rusk is hosting a free movie night at Musick Park, 250 E. Third St., at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24. The featured film is Hocus Pocus, which will be shown on a 20-foot screen. Admission and popcorn are free. Hotdogs, chips and soda will be available for purchase. For more information on events at Musick Park, visit facebook.com/RuskMusickPark.
The third annual Spurs & Spikes golf tournament, benefiting the Nicky Wheeler Memorial Bull Riding Scholarship Fund, is set for Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Pine Springs Golf Course, 5630 CR 334, Tyler. Registration for the event begins at 11 a.m. with a 1 p.m. tee time. The fee to enter is $400 per team. For questions or to register early, contact Haley Beasley at 903-747-7199. For sponsorship opportunities, call Trent Tatom at 903-570-7828.
Sunday, Sept. 25
County Roads Rescue is hosting a free microchip clinic 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25. The rescue is located at 601 Woodlawn. Folks are welcome to stop in and check or update a pet’s pre-existing chip or to obtain a microchip. For more information about County Roads Rescue, visit countyroadsrescuetx.org or find the organization on Facebook.
Saturday, Oct. 1
The fourth annual Nicky Wheeler Memorial Bull Riding is set for 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Jacksonville Rodeo Arena, 604 Woodlawn Ave. The event will be preceded at 6:30 p.m. mutton busting. Proceeds benefit the youth agriculture of east Texas. For more information, call 903-747-7199. To purchase tickets, visit QRCO.DE/NWM2022.
ONGOING
A city-wide prayer gathering is being hosted at 6 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of each month at Hwy 69 Mission, 203 N. Jackson St. Believers of all denominations are invited to join together to seek God’s face and his purpose.
The Jacksonville Kiwanis Club meets weekly at noon on Thursdays at the Jacksonville College Library, 105 BJ Albritton Drive. For information on the Kiwanis Club, visit the website kiwanisclubjacksonville.org or their Facebook page.
Alanon Family Group meetings are held at 4 p.m. Thursdays at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1000 S. Jackson, in Jacksonville. If you love someone with a drinking addiction, Alanon can help you. There are no dues or fees. For more information, call Elizabeth at (903) 284-7311.
The Military Veteran Peer Network hosts regular meet and greet events 6-7 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at 804 S. Main Street in Jacksonville. They also meet at 6 p.m. the first and third Thursday of each month at the Lion’s Club building, 540 W. 6th St., in Rusk. The organization provides supportive fellowship for veterans and their families. For more information, contact Bradley Erickson, Peer Services Coordinator, at 903-721-2078.
REMEMBER OR HONOR THE VETERANS IN YOUR LIFE. The Jacksonville Garden Club is selling commemorative bricks for veterans, both past and present, as a fundraising project. Information to be included on each brick includes the name of the service member with his or her rank, branch of service and years served. The bricks will be placed at Buckner Park’s Patriotic Pathway. The cost is $50 per brick. To order, contact Sandra Dickerson at 903-339-1395.
Explore Jacksonville is seeking volunteers of all ages and abilities to help at Love's Lookout Park. For more information, contact (903) 339-3320.
County Roads Rescue, located at 601 Woodlawn Ave. in Jacksonville is accepting clean, bagged aluminum can donations between 9 and 11 a.m. Monday through Friday at the shelter. Email countyroadsrescue@gmail.com to arrange a drop-off.
Cherokee County veterans are invited to apply for federal grant funds offered through Habitat for Humanity of Smith County as part of the Housing Assistance Council Affordable Housing for Rural Veterans Initiative. Funds will provide renovations to make veterans' residences accessible, healthy and safe. To apply, visit www.smithcountyhabitat.org, or call (903) 595-6630.
