NOTE: Some of the following events may be canceled at a later date. We have removed events that had been canceled as of press time.
Monday, March 13
The Jacksonville Public Library, 526 E. Commerce, will host a matinee movie at 2 p.m. Monday, March 13. The featured film is The Peanuts Movie. Snacks will be provided.
The Cherokee County Genealogical Society is scheduled to meet at 3 p.m. Monday, March 13, in the community meeting room of the Rusk Public Library, located at 207 E. 6th Street in Rusk. The CCGS is recognizing March as Women’s History Month with a program titled “East Texas Women Who Made a Difference.” For more information about the CCGS, visit cherokeecountygeneaology.com, facebook.com/CherokeeCGS or contact the society directly by calling 903-586-0135 or sending email to cgs@suddenlink.net. The CCGS regular mailing address is P.O. Box 1332, Jacksonville, Texas 75766-1332.
Tuesday, March 14
The Cherokee County commissioners court will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 14, in the county courtroom of the Cherokee County Courthouse in Rusk. The commissioners regularly meet the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month.
There will be an AARP driver safety class between 12 and 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 14. Participants should arrive at least 15 minutes early. The class well be at Pollard United Dmethodist Church, 3030 New Copeland Rd., in Tyler. This is classroom instruction only with no ‘behind the wheel’ instruction. After the course, participants will receive a certificate that can be sent to one’s auto insurance company. Most companies will provide a discount (please check). To register for the course, call Instructor Randy Vanderstay at 903-752-0240. The cost for the course is $20 for AARP members and $25 for non-members. No credit cards accepted. Payment must be by cash or check.
The local chapter of TRTA, Cherokee County Retired School Personnel, will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, for their monthly meeting at the Joe Smith Farm & Garden Center, 15305 US Highway 79, Jacksonville. The group will take a walkt-hrough of the Garden Center. Kim Benton, Cherokee County Extension Agent-Horticulture will guide the visit. She will focus her comments on container gardening, as well as answer other pertinent gardening questions. Any retired school employee, from administration to support staff, is invited to join. Guests are welcome. For further information, send email to Lyn@L.Ousley.Name or call Sheron at 903-321-0082.
The Jacksonville city council will meet in regular monthly session at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, at City Hall, 315 S. Ragsdale. The proposed agenda is posted to the city’s website, jacksonvilletx.org/636/Agendas-Minutes. The final agenda will be posted 72 hours prior to the meeting.
Thursday, March 16
The Jacksonville Public Library, 526 E. Commerce, will host a free family movie night at 5:15 p.m. Thursday, March 16. The featured film is Paws of Fury. Baked potatoes will be served for dinner.
Sunday, March 19
Wonderland Pines is hosting a Spring Fest from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 19. The event, being conducted in support of County Roads Rescue, will feature cotton candy, cornhole and other games, face painting, prizes, mocktails and adoptable pets. Wonderland Pines is a wooded 40-acre venue located at 980 CR 1705, Jacksonville.
ONGOING
A city-wide prayer gathering is being hosted at 6 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of each month at Hwy 69 Mission, 203 N. Jackson St. Believers of all denominations are invited to join together to seek God’s face and his purpose.
The Jacksonville Kiwanis Club meets weekly at noon on Thursdays at the Jacksonville College Library, 105 BJ Albritton Drive. For information on the Kiwanis Club, visit the website kiwanisclubjacksonville.org or their Facebook page.
Alanon Family Group meetings are held at 4 p.m. Thursdays at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1000 S. Jackson, in Jacksonville. If you love someone with a drinking addiction, Alanon can help you. There are no dues or fees. For more information, call Elizabeth at (903) 284-7311.
The Military Veteran Peer Network hosts regular meet and greet events 6-7 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at 804 S. Main Street in Jacksonville. They also meet at 6 p.m. the first and third Thursday of each month at the Lion’s Club building, 540 W. 6th St., in Rusk. The organization provides supportive fellowship for veterans and their families. For more information, contact Bradley Erickson, Peer Services Coordinator, at 903-721-2078.
REMEMBER OR HONOR THE VETERANS IN YOUR LIFE. The Jacksonville Garden Club is selling commemorative bricks for veterans, both past and present, as a fundraising project. Information to be included on each brick includes the name of the service member with his or her rank, branch of service and years served. The bricks will be placed at Buckner Park’s Patriotic Pathway. The cost is $50 per brick. To order, contact Sandra Dickerson at 903-339-1395.
Explore Jacksonville is seeking volunteers of all ages and abilities to help at Love's Lookout Park. For more information, contact (903) 339-3320.
County Roads Rescue, located at 601 Woodlawn Ave. in Jacksonville is accepting clean, bagged aluminum can donations between 9 and 11 a.m. Monday through Friday at the shelter. Email countyroadsrescue@gmail.com to arrange a drop-off.
Cherokee County veterans are invited to apply for federal grant funds offered through Habitat for Humanity of Smith County as part of the Housing Assistance Council Affordable Housing for Rural Veterans Initiative. Funds will provide renovations to make veterans' residences accessible, healthy and safe. To apply, visit www.smithcountyhabitat.org, or call (903) 595-6630.
