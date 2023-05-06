Get your non-profit organization and church events in the Jacksonville Progress’s What’s News calendar free of charge by e-mailing your event information to editor@jacksonvilleprogress.com. The newspaper reserves the right to edit any submission for space and content.
NOTE: Some of the following events may be canceled at a later date. We have removed events that had been canceled as of press time.
Saturday, May 6
The Poetry Club will meet from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday, May 6, at the Jacksonville Public Library, 526 E. Commerce Street. The public is invited to ‘A place where ideas, shared and encouraged, can grow.’ Anyone with an interest in sharing or listening to poetry may attend.
The Cherokee Family Motorcycle Club is hosting the third annual Taco Cook-off at Commerce Street Drafthouse from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday, May 6. Trophies and cash prizes will be awarded in all classes, along with a people’s choice award. For information, including rules and sponsorship options, contact Robert, 903-721-8169, or BB, 903-352-4559.
It’s game night at Postmasters Coffee, 402 E. Rusk/US 79 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 6. Participants can bring games or choose from those available.
Saturday-Sunday, May 6-7
The final play of the Cherokee Civic Theatre’s 50th season is Steel Magnolias, with performances at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 6, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 7. tickets are available online at cherokeetheatre.net/tickets_buy.htm or can be purchased at the box office from 3-5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, May 4 and 5.
Tuesday, May 9
The local chapter of TRTA, Cherokee County Retired School Personnel, will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, for their monthly meeting in the Commons at First Methodist Church, Jacksonville. This will be the final meeting before summer break. Monthly meetings will resume September 2023. Members are reminded that dues for the 2023-24 year are payable at this time. Please bring any children's books that you have collected for our "Book Initiative." We will be sorting and labeling them for distribution to our county schools for their summer sessions. Guests are always welcome. For further information, send email to Lyn@L.Ousley.Name, or call Sheron at 903-321-0082.
Saturday, May 13
The letter carrier’s annual food drive, Stamp Out Hunger, takes place Saturday, May 13. Participation is easy. Set bagged, non-perishable food items next to your mailbox and your letter carrier will collect it to be distributed to local food banks. Items picked up in Jacksonville will benefit HOPE Jacksonville.
Reklaw Trade Day will be from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, May 13th. Located at The Shacks on Main, 140 W Main, Reklaw, at the intersection – it can’t be missed! Browse through 60 plus booths filled with flea market finds, antiques, collectibles, tools, outdoor gear, refurbished and repurposed furniture, handmade crafts, woodwork, knives, jewelry, trailers of good ol' junk and various product distributors. After all that shopping, grab a bite to eat from the food trucks or enjoy a game of Cornhole or 4 Across in the new game area. Spend the day in Reklaw - there’s something for everyone! Find them on Facebook & Instagram, @TheShacksOnMain.
Saturday-Sunday, May 13-14
The final play of the Cherokee Civic Theatre’s 50th season is Steel Magnolias, with performances at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 13, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 14. Tickets are available online at cherokeetheatre.net/tickets_buy.htm or can be purchased at the box office from 3-5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, May 11 and 12.
Thursday, May 18
The Cameron-J. Jarvis Troup Municipal Library, 102 S. Georgia, will host Cross Stitch Basics from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 18. A cross stitch kit will be provided but participants are asked to bring small scissors to be used for snipping threads. Call 903-842-3101 to reserve a spot as space is limited.
The Jacksonville Pubic Library, 526 E. Commerce, will host Family Movie Night beginning at 5:15 p.m. Thursday, May 18. The featured film is Sonic the Hedgehog 2. Frito pie will be served. The movie and meal are provided free of charge.
ONGOING
A city-wide prayer gathering is being hosted at 6 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of each month at Hwy 69 Mission, 203 N. Jackson St. Believers of all denominations are invited to join together to seek God’s face and his purpose.
FREE Veterans meals are served on the 2nd Wednesday of each month at noon at Angelina House, 211 Philip Street, Jacksonville. A guest speaker will entertain, inform and support us briefly prior to a delicious meal. Come and bring a guest with you and enjoy fellowship with your fellow veterans. For more information, Contact Ron Seeton at 903-721-7292 or ronseeton@aol.com.
The Jacksonville Kiwanis Club meets weekly at noon on Thursdays at the Jacksonville College Library, 105 BJ Albritton Drive. For information on the Kiwanis Club, visit the website kiwanisclubjacksonville.org or their Facebook page.
Alanon Family Group meetings are held at 4 p.m. Thursdays at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1000 S. Jackson, in Jacksonville. If you love someone with a drinking addiction, Alanon can help you. There are no dues or fees. For more information, call Elizabeth at (903) 284-7311.
The Military Veteran Peer Network hosts regular meet and greet events 6-7 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at 804 S. Main Street in Jacksonville. They also meet at 6 p.m. the first and third Thursday of each month at the Lion’s Club building, 540 W. 6th St., in Rusk. The organization provides supportive fellowship for veterans and their families. For more information, contact Bradley Erickson, Peer Services Coordinator, at 903-721-2078.
REMEMBER OR HONOR THE VETERANS IN YOUR LIFE. The Jacksonville Garden Club is selling commemorative bricks for veterans, both past and present, as a fundraising project. Information to be included on each brick includes the name of the service member with his or her rank, branch of service and years served. The bricks will be placed at Buckner Park’s Patriotic Pathway. The cost is $50 per brick. To order, contact Sandra Dickerson at 903-339-1395.
Explore Jacksonville is seeking volunteers of all ages and abilities to help at Love's Lookout Park. For more information, contact (903) 339-3320.
County Roads Rescue, located at 601 Woodlawn Ave. in Jacksonville is accepting clean, bagged aluminum can donations between 9 and 11 a.m. Monday through Friday at the shelter. Email countyroadsrescue@gmail.com to arrange a drop-off.
Cherokee County veterans are invited to apply for federal grant funds offered through Habitat for Humanity of Smith County as part of the Housing Assistance Council Affordable Housing for Rural Veterans Initiative. Funds will provide renovations to make veterans' residences accessible, healthy and safe. To apply, visit www.smithcountyhabitat.org, or call (903) 595-6630.
