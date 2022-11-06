Get your non-profit organization and church events in the Jacksonville Progress’s What’s News calendar free of charge by e-mailing your event information to editor@jacksonvilleprogress.com. The newspaper reserves the right to edit any submission for space and content.
NOTE: Some of the following events may be canceled at a later date. We have removed events that had been canceled as of press time.
Tuesday, Nov. 8 - ELECTION DAY
The Jacksonville city council will meet in regular monthly session at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, at City Hall, 315 S. Ragsdale. Agendas are posted to the city website, jacksonvilletx.org, no less that 72 hours prior to meeting. A link to the city’s YouTube channel is posted to the website for those who prefer virtual attendance.
The Bullard city council will meet in regular monthly session at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8 at City Hall, 114 S. Phillip St. Agendas are posted to the city’s website, bullardtexas.net, no less than 72 hours prior to meeting.
Friday, Nov. 11
The third annual Veteran’s Patriotic Pathway Celebration, sponsored by the Jacksonville Garden Club, is set for 11:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at the Buckner Park flag pole. The program lineup features Mayor Randy Gorham, Jacksonville High School Choir, a saxaphone tribute, “singing veteran,” special award presented to a local veteran, a 21 gun salute by the U.S. Marine Corps League and Patriot Guard Riders. The public is invited to attend and help honor all veterans.
Saturday, Nov. 12
The Shacks on Main will host the next Reklaw Trade Day from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at 140 W. Main, Reklaw. Visit and browse through 60 plus booths filled with flea market finds, antiques, collectibles, tools, outdoor gear, refurbished and repurposed furniture, handmade crafts, woodwork, knives, jewelry, trailers of good ol' junk and various product distributors. After all that shopping, sit down and enjoy some grub from the food trucks. Find them on Facebook and Instagram @ The Shacks on Main.
Elijah’s Retreat, 257 CR 3110, Jacksonville, will host their fourth annual Fall Festival fundraiser from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4. Admission is free. Tickets are required for food and activities. The event will feature barbecue, funnel cakes hayride, games, barrel train, horseback rides, apple launch, inflatables and more. A raffle will also be conducted. For more information about the Fall Festival or Elijah’s Retreat or to purchase raffle tickets, vist elijahsretreat.com/fallfestival.
Sunday-Tuesday, Nov. 13-15
Ambassadors for Christ, 1013 Border St. in Jacksonville will host revival services Sunday, Nov. 13 through Tuesday, Nov. 15, in partnership with Strong Hands Ministries in Dallas. Both churches belong to the Elyon Covenant Alliance, a multi-state group of churches. Apostle Tony Monk Sr. will officiate all services. Guest speakers will include Prophetess Wanessa Monk, 6 p.m. Sunday; Dr. C. Jackson an Elder S. Weatherall, 7 p.m., Monday and Bishop H. Mayes, 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Ambassadors for Christ Pastor Dwight L. Rivers and Lady Dee Rivers, along with the congregation, invite the public to, “Come, experience God with us.” Regular services are 10 a.m. Sunday school and 11 a.m. worship on Sundays and 6 p.m. Wednesdays.
For more information about the church, visit the Ambassadors For Christ, Jacksonville Texas Facebook page.
Saturday, Nov. 19
Trail to Christ Cowboy Church, 5958 US 79 W., is hosting a fall festival 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19. The event will feature music, games, raffle prizes, as well as chili and dessert cook-offs. To enter one of the cook-offs, contact Cheryl at 903-752-4480 by Nov. 13 to register. The festival is free and open to the public.
Sunday, Nov. 20
The Rusk Community Thanksgiving Service will be hosted at First Baptist Church Sunday, Nov. 20. Beginning at 6:30 p.m., various ministers will participate in the service, with Bro. Brian Givins of First Baptist Church delivering the evening message. An offering will be received for the work of the Rusk Ministerial Alliance. A reception will follow. The public is invited to attend.
ONGOING
A city-wide prayer gathering is being hosted at 6 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of each month at Hwy 69 Mission, 203 N. Jackson St. Believers of all denominations are invited to join together to seek God’s face and his purpose.
The Jacksonville Kiwanis Club meets weekly at noon on Thursdays at the Jacksonville College Library, 105 BJ Albritton Drive. For information on the Kiwanis Club, visit the website kiwanisclubjacksonville.org or their Facebook page.
Alanon Family Group meetings are held at 4 p.m. Thursdays at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1000 S. Jackson, in Jacksonville. If you love someone with a drinking addiction, Alanon can help you. There are no dues or fees. For more information, call Elizabeth at (903) 284-7311.
The Military Veteran Peer Network hosts regular meet and greet events 6-7 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at 804 S. Main Street in Jacksonville. They also meet at 6 p.m. the first and third Thursday of each month at the Lion’s Club building, 540 W. 6th St., in Rusk. The organization provides supportive fellowship for veterans and their families. For more information, contact Bradley Erickson, Peer Services Coordinator, at 903-721-2078.
REMEMBER OR HONOR THE VETERANS IN YOUR LIFE. The Jacksonville Garden Club is selling commemorative bricks for veterans, both past and present, as a fundraising project. Information to be included on each brick includes the name of the service member with his or her rank, branch of service and years served. The bricks will be placed at Buckner Park’s Patriotic Pathway. The cost is $50 per brick. To order, contact Sandra Dickerson at 903-339-1395.
Explore Jacksonville is seeking volunteers of all ages and abilities to help at Love's Lookout Park. For more information, contact (903) 339-3320.
County Roads Rescue, located at 601 Woodlawn Ave. in Jacksonville is accepting clean, bagged aluminum can donations between 9 and 11 a.m. Monday through Friday at the shelter. Email countyroadsrescue@gmail.com to arrange a drop-off.
Cherokee County veterans are invited to apply for federal grant funds offered through Habitat for Humanity of Smith County as part of the Housing Assistance Council Affordable Housing for Rural Veterans Initiative. Funds will provide renovations to make veterans' residences accessible, healthy and safe. To apply, visit www.smithcountyhabitat.org, or call (903) 595-6630.
