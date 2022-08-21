Get your non-profit organization and church events in the Jacksonville Progress’s What’s News calendar free of charge by e-mailing your event information to editor@jacksonvilleprogress.com. The newspaper reserves the right to edit any submission for space and content.
NOTE: Some of the following events may be canceled at a later date. We have removed events that had been canceled as of press time.
Monday, Aug. 22
The Jacksonville Public Library will host Teen Time 5:30-6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22. Teen Time participants will engage in activities varying from cooking simple dishes, crafts or aiding library staff with special projects, all while socializing and broaching subjects of concern to today’s teens. For more information, contact the Jacksonville Library at 903-586-7664.
Jacksonville Cub Scout Pack 403 will host the initial meeting of the 2022-2023 year beginning at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, at 1000 Corinth Road. Kindergartners through fifth graders, and their parents, are welcome to attend. A scout is prepared, so bring a water bottle.
The Cherokee County Republican Women will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22 at Jacksonville College. The scheduled guest is Cody Harris, Texas Representative House District 8. For more information about joining the Cherokee County Republican Women call, 903-393-2951, or send email to williams_24_99@yahoo.com.
Wednesday, Aug. 24
The Jacksonville Public Library will host Kid Corner 4:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24. Kid Corner, for ages six to 12, offers opportunities for families to explore creative and learning activities together. For more information, contact the Jacksonville Library at 903-586-7664.
Saturday, Aug. 27
The Jacksonville Chess Club will meet 5:30-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at Postmasters Coffee Co., 402 E. US 79. Anyone interested in or who loves chess is welcome, regardless of ability or experience.
Jacksonville Game Night will take place 5:30-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at Postmasters Coffee Col, 402 E. US 79. Board games are available, but folks are welcome to bring their favorite and a friend.
Ian Chandler will appear live in concert at Musick Park, 250 E. Third St. in Rusk, beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27. The public is welcome and admission is free.
ONGOING
A city-wide prayer gathering is being hosted at 6 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of each month at Hwy 69 Mission, 203 N. Jackson St. Believers of all denominations are invited to join together to seek God’s face and his purpose.
The Jacksonville Kiwanis Club meets weekly at noon on Thursdays at the Jacksonville College Library, 105 BJ Albritton Drive. For information on the Kiwanis Club, visit the website kiwanisclubjacksonville.org or their Facebook page.
Alanon Family Group meetings are held at 4 p.m. Thursdays at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1000 S. Jackson, in Jacksonville. If you love someone with a drinking addiction, Alanon can help you. There are no dues or fees. For more information, call Elizabeth at (903) 284-7311.
The Military Veteran Peer Network hosts regular meet and greet events 6-7 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at 804 S. Main Street in Jacksonville. They also meet at 6 p.m. the first and third Thursday of each month at the Lion’s Club building, 540 W. 6th St., in Rusk. The organization provides supportive fellowship for veterans and their families. For more information, contact Bradley Erickson, Peer Services Coordinator, at 903-721-2078.
THERE’S A BRICK FOR YOU. The Jacksonville Garden Club is selling commemorative bricks for veterans, both past and present, as a fundraising project. The bricks will be placed at Buckner Park’s Patriotic Pathway. Information to be included on each brick includes the name of the service member with his or her rank, branch of service and years served. The cost is $50 per brick. Interested parties should contact Sandra Dickerson at 903-339-1395.
Explore Jacksonville is seeking volunteers of all ages and abilities to help at Love's Lookout Park. For more information, contact (903) 339-3320.
County Roads Rescue, located at 601 Woodlawn Ave. in Jacksonville is accepting clean, bagged aluminum can donations between 9 and 11 a.m. Monday through Friday at the shelter. Email countyroadsrescue@gmail.com to arrange a drop-off.
Cherokee County veterans are invited to apply for federal grant funds offered through Habitat for Humanity of Smith County as part of the Housing Assistance Council Affordable Housing for Rural Veterans Initiative. Funds will provide renovations to make veterans' residences accessible, healthy and safe. To apply, visit www.smithcountyhabitat.org, or call (903) 595-6630.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.