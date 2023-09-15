Get your non-profit organization and church events in the Jacksonville Progress’s What’s News calendar free of charge by e-mailing your event information to editor@jacksonvilleprogress.com. The newspaper reserves the right to edit any submission for space and content.
NOTE: Some of the following events may be canceled at a later date. We have removed events that had been canceled as of press time.
Saturday, Sept. 16
The Bullard Chamber will host the Bluebonnet Festival and Chili cookoff from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16. The event will be held at Bullard High School, located at 1526 S. Houston Street. The event will honor veterans, teachers and first responders. Entertainment will include a magic show, a car show, live music and a chili taste-testing. Scholarships and pageant awards will be presented as part of the festivities. Vendors and food trucks will also be available. Check the Bullard Chamber Facebook page for details.
Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 16-17
Friends of the Jacksonville Public Library will continue their book sale Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 16 and 17.
Monday, Sept. 18
Cosina Mexicana, 1744 S. Jackson, in Jacksonville, will host Coffee with a Cop at 8 a.m. Monday, Sept. 18. There is no agenda, just an opportunity for residents and officers to share coffee and conversation.
The Troup city council will conduct a public hearing on the proposed tax rate at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18, at the Cameron-J. Jarvis Troup Municipal Library, 102 S. Georgia Street. The council will take a vote on both the proposed tax rate and the proposed 2023-2024 budget. For tax rate or budget information, visit trouptx.com and choose the Budget 2023-2024 tab under the city government tab.
Tuesday, Sept. 19
The Jacksonville Kiwanis Club will celebrate its 100th anniversary from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, at Postmasters Coffee, located at 402 E. U.S. 79. A welcome, proclamation and recognitions will begin at 5:15 p.m. The pubic is invited to help the club celebrate this milestone occasion.
Wednesday, Sept. 20
A farewell reception for Lee Flowers is being hosted from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, at the Cherokee County Appraisal District, 111 E. Sixth St. in Rusk. Flowers has resigned his position as Chief Appraiser in Cherokee County to pursue the same position at the Harrison Central Appraisal District.
Thursday, Sept. 21
The Cameron-J. Jarvis Troup Municipal Library will host a crafting bee from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21. Participants are invited to bring whatever crafting project they’re working on and join the group for a time of crafting and conversation.
The Jacksonville Public Library will host family movie night at 5:15 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21. The featured film is Hotel Transylvania 4: Transformania. Pigs in a blanket will be served. The event is free.
ONGOING
A city-wide prayer gathering is being hosted at 6 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of each month at Hwy 69 Mission, 203 N. Jackson St. Believers of all denominations are invited to join together to seek God’s face and his purpose.
FREE Veterans meals are served on the 2nd Wednesday of each month at noon at Angelina House, 211 Philip Street, Jacksonville. A guest speaker will entertain, inform and support us briefly prior to a delicious meal. Come and bring a guest with you and enjoy fellowship with your fellow veterans. For more information, Contact Ron Seeton at 903-721-7292 or ronseeton@aol.com.
The Jacksonville Kiwanis Club meets weekly at noon on Thursdays in the large meeting room in the Jacksonville Chamber office, 307 E. Commerce. For information on the Kiwanis Club, visit the website kiwanisclubjacksonville.org or their Facebook page.
Alanon Family Group meetings are held at 4 p.m. Thursdays at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1000 S. Jackson, in Jacksonville. If you love someone with a drinking addiction, Alanon can help you. There are no dues or fees. For more information, call Elizabeth at (903) 284-7311.
The Military Veteran Peer Network hosts regular meet and greet events 6-7 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at 804 S. Main Street in Jacksonville. They also meet at 6 p.m. the first and third Thursday of each month at the Lion’s Club building, 540 W. 6th St., in Rusk. The organization provides supportive fellowship for veterans and their families. For more information, contact Bradley Erickson, Peer Services Coordinator, at 903-721-2078.
The Poetry Club meets from 10 a.m. until 12 noon the first Saturday of the month at the Jacksonville Public Library, 526 E. Commerce Street. The public is invited to visit, share their poems or just come and listen to the poems of others. No experience or commitment is necessary.
REMEMBER OR HONOR THE VETERANS IN YOUR LIFE. The Jacksonville Garden Club is selling commemorative bricks for veterans, both past and present, as a fundraising project. Information to be included on each brick includes the name of the service member with his or her rank, branch of service and years served. The bricks will be placed at Buckner Park’s Patriotic Pathway. The cost is $50 per brick. To order, contact Sandra Dickerson at 903-339-1395.
Explore Jacksonville is seeking volunteers of all ages and abilities to help at Love's Lookout Park. For more information, contact (903) 339-3320.
County Roads Rescue, located at 601 Woodlawn Ave. in Jacksonville is accepting clean, bagged aluminum can donations between 9 and 11 a.m. Monday through Friday at the shelter. Email countyroadsrescue@gmail.com to arrange a drop-off.
Cherokee County veterans are invited to apply for federal grant funds offered through Habitat for Humanity of Smith County as part of the Housing Assistance Council Affordable Housing for Rural Veterans Initiative. Funds will provide renovations to make veterans' residences accessible, healthy and safe. To apply, visit www.smithcountyhabitat.org, or call (903) 595-6630.
