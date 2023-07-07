Get your non-profit organization and church events in the Jacksonville Progress’s What’s News calendar free of charge by e-mailing your event information to editor@jacksonvilleprogress.com. The newspaper reserves the right to edit any submission for space and content.
NOTE: Some of the following events may be canceled at a later date. We have removed events that had been canceled as of press time.
Saturday, July 8
Reklaw Trade Day is set for 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday, July 8. Located at The Shacks on Main, 140 W Main, at the intersection - it can't be missed. Come out and browse through 50-plus booths filled with flea market finds, antiques, collectibles, tools, outdoor gear, refurbished and repurposed furniture, handmade crafts, woodwork, knives, jewelry, trailers of good old junk and various product distributors. After all that shopping, grab a bite to eat from one of the food trucks or enjoy a game of Cornhole or 4 Across in the new game area. Find them on Facebook & Instagram @TheShacksOnMain
Monday, July 10
The Jacksonville Public Library, 526 E. Commerce St., will host a movie matinee at 2 p.m. Monday, July 10, as a part of the summer reading program. Lightyear, the animated film by Disney, is the featured film. Lemonade and snacks will be provided. For information, contact the library at 903-586-7664.
Monday-Friday, July 10-14
Eastside Baptist Church – Rusk is hosting Vacation Bible school from 6 to 8:45 p.m. Monday-Friday, July 10-14. The theme is Twists and Turns: Following Jesus Changes the Game. Classes will be available for students age 4 years through those who have completed sixth grade. Registration can be completed online at eastsidebaptistrusk.com by using the Vacation Bible School Registration link on the home page.
Woodland Heights Baptist Church, 273 E. Hwy 204 in Jacksonville, is hosting Vacation Bible School from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday-Friday, July 10-14. This event is for children age 4 through those who have completed fifth grade. The theme is “Son ‘n’ Surf.” To pre-register, visit whpictures.weebly.com and scroll down the home page to the VBS registration form.
Tuesday, July 11
Jake’s Market and Grill, 3201 N. Jackson, in Jacksonville, will host Coffee with a Cop from 8 to 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 11. There is no agenda or speeches, just an opportunity for some coffee and conversation between police officers and the community members they serve.
The Jacksonville Public Library will host summer reading activities Tuesday, July 11, at 10:30 a.m. for second- through fifth-grade students and at 1:30 p.m. for teens. For information, contact the library at 903-586-7664.
The Jacksonville city council will meet in regular session at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, at the city hall, 315 S. Ragsdale.
Wednesday, July 12
The Jacksonville Public Library will host summer reading activities Wednesday, July 12, at 10:30 a.m. for age 18 months through first-grade children and at 1:30 p.m. for all ages. For information, contact the library at 903-586-7664.
Sunday-Wednesday, July 16-19
Eastside Baptist Church – Rusk will host a revival Sunday through Wednesday, July 16-19. The services will feature bluegrass music by Living Proof and camp meeting style preaching. Services include 10 and 11 a.m., 6 p.m. Sunday, and 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. Tony Monk will preach the 10 a.m. service Sunday and Mark Thrift will preach at 11 a.m., with the two preaching every other service throughout the revival. For more information about Eastside Baptist, visit eastsidebaptistrusk.com or find Eastside Baptist on Facebook.
First Baptist Church of Mixon will host a ‘Monumental’ Vacation Bible School from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday-Wednesday, July 16-19. Registration begins at 5:45 p.m. Sunday, July 16. ‘Monumental: Celebrating God’s Greatness’ is for students completing pre-kindergarten through fifth grade. The final night is scheduled as family day with food served at 6 p.m. and water slides available. For more information about the church, visit the First Baptist Church of Mixon Facebook page.
Monday, July 17
The Jacksonville Public Library, 526 E. Commerce St., will host a movie matinee at 2 p.m. Monday, July 17, as a part of the summer reading program. For information, contact the library at 903-586-7664.
Tuesday, July 18
The Jacksonville Public Library will host summer reading activities Tuesday, July 11, at 10:30 a.m. for second- through fifth-grade students and at 1:30 p.m. for teens. For information, contact the library at 903-586-7664.
Wednesday, July 19
The Jacksonville Public Library will host summer reading activities Wednesday, July 12, at 10:30 a.m. for age 18 months through first-grade children and at 1:30 p.m., an award ceremony for all ages. For information, contact the library at 903-586-7664.
Thursday, July 20
The Jacksonville Public Library will host a family movie night, beginning at 5:15 p.m., Thursday, July 20. The featured film is The Super Mario Bros Movie. Dinner will be served. The event is free to the public.
ONGOING
A city-wide prayer gathering is being hosted at 6 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of each month at Hwy 69 Mission, 203 N. Jackson St. Believers of all denominations are invited to join together to seek God’s face and his purpose.
FREE Veterans meals are served on the 2nd Wednesday of each month at noon at Angelina House, 211 Philip Street, Jacksonville. A guest speaker will entertain, inform and support us briefly prior to a delicious meal. Come and bring a guest with you and enjoy fellowship with your fellow veterans. For more information, Contact Ron Seeton at 903-721-7292 or ronseeton@aol.com.
The Jacksonville Kiwanis Club meets weekly at noon on Thursdays at the Jacksonville College Library, 105 BJ Albritton Drive. For information on the Kiwanis Club, visit the website kiwanisclubjacksonville.org or their Facebook page.
Alanon Family Group meetings are held at 4 p.m. Thursdays at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1000 S. Jackson, in Jacksonville. If you love someone with a drinking addiction, Alanon can help you. There are no dues or fees. For more information, call Elizabeth at (903) 284-7311.
The Military Veteran Peer Network hosts regular meet and greet events 6-7 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at 804 S. Main Street in Jacksonville. They also meet at 6 p.m. the first and third Thursday of each month at the Lion’s Club building, 540 W. 6th St., in Rusk. The organization provides supportive fellowship for veterans and their families. For more information, contact Bradley Erickson, Peer Services Coordinator, at 903-721-2078.
The Poetry Club meets from 10 a.m. until 12 noon the first Saturday of the month at the Jacksonville Public Library, 526 E. Commerce Street. The public is invited to visit, share their poems or just come and listen to the poems of others. No experience or commitment is necessary.
REMEMBER OR HONOR THE VETERANS IN YOUR LIFE. The Jacksonville Garden Club is selling commemorative bricks for veterans, both past and present, as a fundraising project. Information to be included on each brick includes the name of the service member with his or her rank, branch of service and years served. The bricks will be placed at Buckner Park’s Patriotic Pathway. The cost is $50 per brick. To order, contact Sandra Dickerson at 903-339-1395.
Explore Jacksonville is seeking volunteers of all ages and abilities to help at Love's Lookout Park. For more information, contact (903) 339-3320.
County Roads Rescue, located at 601 Woodlawn Ave. in Jacksonville is accepting clean, bagged aluminum can donations between 9 and 11 a.m. Monday through Friday at the shelter. Email countyroadsrescue@gmail.com to arrange a drop-off.
Cherokee County veterans are invited to apply for federal grant funds offered through Habitat for Humanity of Smith County as part of the Housing Assistance Council Affordable Housing for Rural Veterans Initiative. Funds will provide renovations to make veterans' residences accessible, healthy and safe. To apply, visit www.smithcountyhabitat.org, or call (903) 595-6630.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.