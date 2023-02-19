Get your non-profit organization and church events in the Jacksonville Progress’s What’s News calendar free of charge by e-mailing your event information to editor@jacksonvilleprogress.com. The newspaper reserves the right to edit any submission for space and content.
NOTE: Some of the following events may be canceled at a later date. We have removed events that had been canceled as of press time.
Monday, Feb. 20
The Jacksonville Public Library will host a movie matinee at 2 p.m. featuring Walt Disney’s animated Aristocats. Snacks will be provided.
The Jacksonville Independent School District’s board of trustees will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Administration Building, 800 College Ave.
Tuesday, Feb. 21
Carter BloodCare will conduct a blood drive from 7 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21 on the Carter BloodCare Bus at the Cherokee County Electric cooperative, 29880 US 69 N, in Rusk. To register, visit ww3.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/137669. For more information, call Shalynn Swan at 903-683-2248.
Trinity Episcopal Church, 1000 S. Jackson, in Jacksonville, will host a Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21. For information about the church, find them on Facebook or visit TrinityEpiscopalJacksonville.org.
Wednesday, Feb. 22
Trinity Episcopal Church, 1000 S. Jackson, in Jacksonville, will host Ash Wednesday service at 6 p.m .Wednesday, Feb. 22. For information about the church, find them on Facebook or visit TrinityEpiscopalJacksonville.org.
Saturday, Feb. 25
Troup FFA Alimni & Friends will host the eighth annual banquet and auction beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25. All proceeds will benefit Troup FFA students. Dinner will be served at 5 p.m .with a live auction starting at 6 p.m. For a video and pictures showcasing some of the items that will be available at auction, visit the Troup FFA Alumni & Friends Facebook page.
Monday, Feb. 27
Cherokee County Assistant District Attorney Jonathan Richey will be the guest speaker at the Cherokee County Republican Women meeting, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27. The meeting will be held at the Woodmen of the World building, 1800 College St., in Jacksonville. The organization will also be collecting baby items for Living Alternatives at the meeting.
Saturday, March 4
The Cameron-J. Jarvis Troup Municipal Library, 102 S. Georgia St., will host Gardening 101 with a Master Gardener at 9 a.m. Saturday March 4. Master Gardener Elizabeth Waldrop will give an interactive presentation and demonstration, along with tips and tricks regarding basic flower/vegetable planting. The event is free, but those planning to attend are asked to let the library know so enough space can be allowed. The library can be reached by calling 903-842-3101 or sending email to tlibrary@trouptx.com.
ONGOING
A city-wide prayer gathering is being hosted at 6 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of each month at Hwy 69 Mission, 203 N. Jackson St. Believers of all denominations are invited to join together to seek God’s face and his purpose.
The Jacksonville Kiwanis Club meets weekly at noon on Thursdays at the Jacksonville College Library, 105 BJ Albritton Drive. For information on the Kiwanis Club, visit the website kiwanisclubjacksonville.org or their Facebook page.
Alanon Family Group meetings are held at 4 p.m. Thursdays at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1000 S. Jackson, in Jacksonville. If you love someone with a drinking addiction, Alanon can help you. There are no dues or fees. For more information, call Elizabeth at (903) 284-7311.
The Military Veteran Peer Network hosts regular meet and greet events 6-7 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at 804 S. Main Street in Jacksonville. They also meet at 6 p.m. the first and third Thursday of each month at the Lion’s Club building, 540 W. 6th St., in Rusk. The organization provides supportive fellowship for veterans and their families. For more information, contact Bradley Erickson, Peer Services Coordinator, at 903-721-2078.
REMEMBER OR HONOR THE VETERANS IN YOUR LIFE. The Jacksonville Garden Club is selling commemorative bricks for veterans, both past and present, as a fundraising project. Information to be included on each brick includes the name of the service member with his or her rank, branch of service and years served. The bricks will be placed at Buckner Park’s Patriotic Pathway. The cost is $50 per brick. To order, contact Sandra Dickerson at 903-339-1395.
Explore Jacksonville is seeking volunteers of all ages and abilities to help at Love's Lookout Park. For more information, contact (903) 339-3320.
County Roads Rescue, located at 601 Woodlawn Ave. in Jacksonville is accepting clean, bagged aluminum can donations between 9 and 11 a.m. Monday through Friday at the shelter. Email countyroadsrescue@gmail.com to arrange a drop-off.
Cherokee County veterans are invited to apply for federal grant funds offered through Habitat for Humanity of Smith County as part of the Housing Assistance Council Affordable Housing for Rural Veterans Initiative. Funds will provide renovations to make veterans' residences accessible, healthy and safe. To apply, visit www.smithcountyhabitat.org, or call (903) 595-6630.
