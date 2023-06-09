Get your non-profit organization and church events in the Jacksonville Progress’s What’s News calendar free of charge by e-mailing your event information to editor@jacksonvilleprogress.com. The newspaper reserves the right to edit any submission for space and content.
NOTE: Some of the following events may be canceled at a later date. We have removed events that had been canceled as of press time.
Saturday, June 10
The 39th annual Tomato Fest will be held in downtown Jacksonville from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday, June 10. The event will feature a Kidz Zone, various tomato-related contests, talent shows, car show, motorcycle show and over 300 vendors. For more information, visit jacksonvilletexas.com/tomato-fest or contact the Chamber at 903-586-2217.
Reklaw Trade Day will be hosted from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, June 10. Trade Day is located at The Shacks on Main, 140 W Main, Reklaw, at the intersection. Come out and browse through 50-plus booths filled with flea market finds, antiques, collectibles, tools, outdoor gear, refurbished and repurposed furniture, handmade crafts, woodwork, knives, jewelry, trailers of good ol' junk and various product distributors. After all that shopping, grab a bite to eat from one of the food trucks or enjoy a game of Cornhole or 4 Across in the new game area. Find the business on Facebook & Instagram @TheShacksOnMain.
Bingo Night will be hosted at the Gallatin Community Center, 626 S. Chandler St., beginning at 5 p.m. Organizers request a $10 donation for all-night play. Drinks, popcorn and single-serve, sweet treats will be available for purchase. All items are $1 each.
Monday, June 12
The Jacksonville Public Library, 526 E. Commerce, will begin its summer reading program with a matinee movie at 2 p.m. Monday, June 12.
Wednesday, June 14
A Flag Day celebration will be held from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Hazel Tilton Park. The public is invited to attend the ceremony and enjoy a free picnic afterward. The Vanishing Texana Museum will also be open for visitors.
Thursday, June 15
The Jacksonville Public Library, 526 E. Commerce, will host a family movie night at 5:15 p.m. Thursday, June 15. The featured film is ‘Puss in Boots.’ Nachos will be served. Both the movie and food are free.
Saturday, June 17
A Juneteenth parade and celebration will be held Saturday, June 17. The parade is set to start at 10 a.m. with food, games, a car show and inspirational speakers to follow at Lincoln Park. Representatives of the Jacksonville Police and Fire Departments as well as the Cherokee County Health Department will be present. The community is invited to come out, bring family and friends and enjoy the day.
Tuesday, June 20
Singo Music Bingo with Ian Chandler is being hosted by Commerce Street Drafthouse, 401 E. Commerce St., at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 20. Cash prizes will be awarded. Cost is $20 per card or $30 for two cards (cash payment only). Proceeds from the event will benefit HOPE Jacksonville.
Wednesday, June 21
First Methodist Church, 1031 SE Loop 456, in Jacksonville will host Coffee with a Cop from 8 to 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 21. There is no agenda or speeches, just an opportunity for some coffee and conversation.
Monday-Thursday, June 26-29
First Baptist Church – Troup, located at 935 S. Railroad St., will host Vacation Bible School from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. June 26-29. The event is for students who have completed pre-kindergarten through fifth grades. The VBS theme is Twists and Turns: Following Jesus Changes the Game. For more information or to register, visit the First Baptist Church of Troup Facebook page and use the QR code or link provided.
ONGOING
A city-wide prayer gathering is being hosted at 6 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of each month at Hwy 69 Mission, 203 N. Jackson St. Believers of all denominations are invited to join together to seek God’s face and his purpose.
FREE Veterans meals are served on the 2nd Wednesday of each month at noon at Angelina House, 211 Philip Street, Jacksonville. A guest speaker will entertain, inform and support us briefly prior to a delicious meal. Come and bring a guest with you and enjoy fellowship with your fellow veterans. For more information, Contact Ron Seeton at 903-721-7292 or ronseeton@aol.com.
The Jacksonville Kiwanis Club meets weekly at noon on Thursdays at the Jacksonville College Library, 105 BJ Albritton Drive. For information on the Kiwanis Club, visit the website kiwanisclubjacksonville.org or their Facebook page.
Alanon Family Group meetings are held at 4 p.m. Thursdays at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1000 S. Jackson, in Jacksonville. If you love someone with a drinking addiction, Alanon can help you. There are no dues or fees. For more information, call Elizabeth at (903) 284-7311.
The Military Veteran Peer Network hosts regular meet and greet events 6-7 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at 804 S. Main Street in Jacksonville. They also meet at 6 p.m. the first and third Thursday of each month at the Lion’s Club building, 540 W. 6th St., in Rusk. The organization provides supportive fellowship for veterans and their families. For more information, contact Bradley Erickson, Peer Services Coordinator, at 903-721-2078.
The Poetry Club meets from 10 a.m. until 12 noon the first Saturday of the month at the Jacksonville Public Library, 526 E. Commerce Street. The public is invited to visit, share their poems or just come and listen to the poems of others. No experience or commitment is necessary.
REMEMBER OR HONOR THE VETERANS IN YOUR LIFE. The Jacksonville Garden Club is selling commemorative bricks for veterans, both past and present, as a fundraising project. Information to be included on each brick includes the name of the service member with his or her rank, branch of service and years served. The bricks will be placed at Buckner Park’s Patriotic Pathway. The cost is $50 per brick. To order, contact Sandra Dickerson at 903-339-1395.
Explore Jacksonville is seeking volunteers of all ages and abilities to help at Love's Lookout Park. For more information, contact (903) 339-3320.
County Roads Rescue, located at 601 Woodlawn Ave. in Jacksonville is accepting clean, bagged aluminum can donations between 9 and 11 a.m. Monday through Friday at the shelter. Email countyroadsrescue@gmail.com to arrange a drop-off.
Cherokee County veterans are invited to apply for federal grant funds offered through Habitat for Humanity of Smith County as part of the Housing Assistance Council Affordable Housing for Rural Veterans Initiative. Funds will provide renovations to make veterans' residences accessible, healthy and safe. To apply, visit www.smithcountyhabitat.org, or call (903) 595-6630.
