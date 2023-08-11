Get your non-profit organization and church events in the Jacksonville Progress’s What’s News calendar free of charge by e-mailing your event information to editor@jacksonvilleprogress.com. The newspaper reserves the right to edit any submission for space and content.
NOTE: Some of the following events may be canceled at a later date. We have removed events that had been canceled as of press time.
Saturday, Aug. 12
Reklaw Trade Day will be from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, Located at The Shacks on Main, 140 W Main, in Reklaw, at the intersection – so it can’t be missed. B browse through 50-plus booths filled with flea market finds, antiques, collectibles, tools, outdoor gear, refurbished and repurposed furniture, handmade crafts, woodwork, knives, jewelry, trailers of good ol’ junk and various product distributors. After all that shopping, grab a bite to eat from one of the food trucks or enjoy a game of Cornhole or 4-Across in the game area. Find the organization on Facebook and Instagram @TheShacksOnMain
Spirit & Understanding will perform their 50th anniversary/farewell concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12. They will perform their gospel music at the Cherokee Civic Theatre, 157 W. 5th St. in Rusk. The performance is free but donations will be accepted for the band and CCT. CCT’s portion will go towards ongoing “Raise the Roof” improvement projects.
Monday, Aug. 14
Brook Hill students are encouraged to “Get Guard Ready” from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14.
Families are encouraged to enjoy the food trucks and games as well as stock up on their Guard gear. This event overlaps the various meet the teacher events taking place the same evening. For more information, visit the Get Guard Ready 2023 event page on Facebook.
Friday, Aug. 18
The Jacksonville Independent School District has scheduled Pow Wow 2023 for 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, at the Tomato Bowl.
Tuesday, Aug. 22
The Bullard Independent School District will conduct a ground-breaking ceremony for the new Bullard Middle School at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22. The location is 1630 FM 2493 E, at the southeast corner of the FM 2493 and US 69 intersection.
Saturday, Aug. 26
The Cherokee Civic Theatre will host a sip and see event at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26. Begin with snacks and sips in the annex then move to the main auditorium to see “Murder at the Malt Shop,” a comic who-done-it set in the 50s. Attendees are encouraged to wear their 50s attire. Audience members will be given an opportunity to guess the culprit. Correct answers will be entered for a drawing. The theatre is located at 157 W. 5th St. in Rusk. For more information, or for tickets, visit the Cherokee Civic Theatre’s Facebook page and click on the event under Featured.
The city of Rusk, as part of its Movie in the Park program, will feature Top Gun Maverick Saturday, Aug. 26, at Musick Park, 250 E. Third Street. Movie-goers are encouraged to take lawn chairs or other seating. Popcorn will be provided free of charge. Hot dogs, chips and drinks will be available for purchase, though people are welcome to bring their own coolers with drinks and snacks. For more information, visit the Musick Park Facebook page.
ONGOING
A city-wide prayer gathering is being hosted at 6 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of each month at Hwy 69 Mission, 203 N. Jackson St. Believers of all denominations are invited to join together to seek God’s face and his purpose.
FREE Veterans meals are served on the 2nd Wednesday of each month at noon at Angelina House, 211 Philip Street, Jacksonville. A guest speaker will entertain, inform and support us briefly prior to a delicious meal. Come and bring a guest with you and enjoy fellowship with your fellow veterans. For more information, Contact Ron Seeton at 903-721-7292 or ronseeton@aol.com.
The Jacksonville Kiwanis Club meets weekly at noon on Thursdays at the Jacksonville College Library, 105 BJ Albritton Drive. For information on the Kiwanis Club, visit the website kiwanisclubjacksonville.org or their Facebook page.
Alanon Family Group meetings are held at 4 p.m. Thursdays at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1000 S. Jackson, in Jacksonville. If you love someone with a drinking addiction, Alanon can help you. There are no dues or fees. For more information, call Elizabeth at (903) 284-7311.
The Military Veteran Peer Network hosts regular meet and greet events 6-7 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at 804 S. Main Street in Jacksonville. They also meet at 6 p.m. the first and third Thursday of each month at the Lion’s Club building, 540 W. 6th St., in Rusk. The organization provides supportive fellowship for veterans and their families. For more information, contact Bradley Erickson, Peer Services Coordinator, at 903-721-2078.
The Poetry Club meets from 10 a.m. until 12 noon the first Saturday of the month at the Jacksonville Public Library, 526 E. Commerce Street. The public is invited to visit, share their poems or just come and listen to the poems of others. No experience or commitment is necessary.
REMEMBER OR HONOR THE VETERANS IN YOUR LIFE. The Jacksonville Garden Club is selling commemorative bricks for veterans, both past and present, as a fundraising project. Information to be included on each brick includes the name of the service member with his or her rank, branch of service and years served. The bricks will be placed at Buckner Park’s Patriotic Pathway. The cost is $50 per brick. To order, contact Sandra Dickerson at 903-339-1395.
Explore Jacksonville is seeking volunteers of all ages and abilities to help at Love's Lookout Park. For more information, contact (903) 339-3320.
County Roads Rescue, located at 601 Woodlawn Ave. in Jacksonville is accepting clean, bagged aluminum can donations between 9 and 11 a.m. Monday through Friday at the shelter. Email countyroadsrescue@gmail.com to arrange a drop-off.
Cherokee County veterans are invited to apply for federal grant funds offered through Habitat for Humanity of Smith County as part of the Housing Assistance Council Affordable Housing for Rural Veterans Initiative. Funds will provide renovations to make veterans' residences accessible, healthy and safe. To apply, visit www.smithcountyhabitat.org, or call (903) 595-6630.
