Get your non-profit organization and church events in the Jacksonville Progress’s What’s News calendar free of charge by e-mailing your event information to editor@jacksonvilleprogress.com. The newspaper reserves the right to edit any submission for space and content.
NOTE: Some of the following events may be canceled at a later date. We have removed events that had been canceled as of press time.
Monday, April 3
Carter BloodCare will host a community blood drive from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday, April 4, on the Carter BloodCare Bus which will be located in the parking lot at 1626 S. Jackson St. in Jacksonville. For appointment times and other information, visit ww3.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/136653.
Monday-Thursday, April 3-6
Trinity Episcopal Church, 1000 S. Jackson St., will host Holy Week Services at noon Monday through Thursday, April 3 through 6. The services are sponsored by the Jacksonville Ministerial Alliance and will feature music, speaker and a light lunch provided by various churches within the community. All are welcome.
Friday-Sunday, April 7-9: The Jacksonville Public Library will close in observance of Easter weekend.
Friday, April 7
The First Baptist Church of Bullard, 1428 South Houston, will host Eggstravaganza, their annual Easter family event, from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 7. The event features egg hunts, bounce houses, free food, live music, a balloon artist and more. The pubic is invited. For more information about the church or this event, visit fbcbullard.org or view the First Baptist Church Bullard Facebook page.
Saturday, April 8
Bullard Methodist Church, 204 S. Rather St., in Bullard, invites children of all ages to join them 9-11 a.m. Saturday, April 8, for their Easter Egg-splosion. The event features breakfast, a petting zoo, pony rides, story time, crafts, photos with real bunnies and an egg hunt. For more information on the church, visit bullardmethodist.org or look for Bullard Methodist Church on Facebook.
Lake Striker Resort, 18560 CR 4256 S., is hosting an Easter egg hunt for various ages on Saturday, April 8. Beginning at 11:30, a disability egg hunt will be conducted. Other egg hunts are at 1 p.m. for ages one through three years old, 2 p.m for one to seven years olds and 3 p.m. for one to 12 years old.
From 11 a.m. until noon and from 1 until 3:30 p.m, participants can take their own pictures with the Easter Bunny. For more information on this event, call 903-854-2404 or 903-854-2505.
Peoples Church 14089 US 79 E., will host their annual helicopter egg drop and bicycle drawing on Saturday, April 8. On-site registration begins at 1 p.m., with a presentation at 1:30 p.m. and at 2 p.m. the helicopter will drop plastic-filled eggs. The field for the eggs and the drawings for six biycles will be divided by age groups. For more information about Peoples Church, visit peopleschurchtx.org or view the Peoples Church of Jacksonville, TX. Facebook page. For additional information about the helicopter egg drop event, go to the Facebook page and view the flyer under upcoming events.
Sunday, April 9
The community Sunrise Service, sponsored by the Jacksonville Ministerial Alliance, is scheduled for 6:45 a.m. at Loves Lookout, 43822 US 69. The Lykins family will provide music and Rev. Patrick Evan of First Methodist Church is the scheduled speaker. The service is open to the public and free to all. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or some type of seating for the event.
Thursday, April 13
Sylvia Mae and HOPE invite you to enjoy a good meal and support HOPE at the same time by ordering a plate, to be prepared and ready for pickup between 5 and 7 p.m. Thursday, April 13, at HOPE, 595 S. Ragsdale. The meal includes chicken spaghetti, fried cabbage, tomato cucumber salad, roll and banana pudding. Plates are $15 each or $25 for two and tickets can be purchased at HOPE, through a board member or online at bit.ly/SoulFood2023.
ONGOING
A city-wide prayer gathering is being hosted at 6 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of each month at Hwy 69 Mission, 203 N. Jackson St. Believers of all denominations are invited to join together to seek God’s face and his purpose.
The Jacksonville Kiwanis Club meets weekly at noon on Thursdays at the Jacksonville College Library, 105 BJ Albritton Drive. For information on the Kiwanis Club, visit the website kiwanisclubjacksonville.org or their Facebook page.
Alanon Family Group meetings are held at 4 p.m. Thursdays at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1000 S. Jackson, in Jacksonville. If you love someone with a drinking addiction, Alanon can help you. There are no dues or fees. For more information, call Elizabeth at (903) 284-7311.
The Military Veteran Peer Network hosts regular meet and greet events 6-7 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at 804 S. Main Street in Jacksonville. They also meet at 6 p.m. the first and third Thursday of each month at the Lion’s Club building, 540 W. 6th St., in Rusk. The organization provides supportive fellowship for veterans and their families. For more information, contact Bradley Erickson, Peer Services Coordinator, at 903-721-2078.
REMEMBER OR HONOR THE VETERANS IN YOUR LIFE. The Jacksonville Garden Club is selling commemorative bricks for veterans, both past and present, as a fundraising project. Information to be included on each brick includes the name of the service member with his or her rank, branch of service and years served. The bricks will be placed at Buckner Park’s Patriotic Pathway. The cost is $50 per brick. To order, contact Sandra Dickerson at 903-339-1395.
Explore Jacksonville is seeking volunteers of all ages and abilities to help at Love's Lookout Park. For more information, contact (903) 339-3320.
County Roads Rescue, located at 601 Woodlawn Ave. in Jacksonville is accepting clean, bagged aluminum can donations between 9 and 11 a.m. Monday through Friday at the shelter. Email countyroadsrescue@gmail.com to arrange a drop-off.
Cherokee County veterans are invited to apply for federal grant funds offered through Habitat for Humanity of Smith County as part of the Housing Assistance Council Affordable Housing for Rural Veterans Initiative. Funds will provide renovations to make veterans' residences accessible, healthy and safe. To apply, visit www.smithcountyhabitat.org, or call (903) 595-6630.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.