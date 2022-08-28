Get your non-profit organization and church events in the Jacksonville Progress’s What’s News calendar free of charge by e-mailing your event information to editor@jacksonvilleprogress.com. The newspaper reserves the right to edit any submission for space and content.
NOTE: Some of the following events may be canceled at a later date. We have removed events that had been canceled as of press time.
Thursday, Aug. 30
A voter registration drive will be held 6-9 p.m. at Rancho Grande, 7-5 S. Jackson, in Jacksonville. This event is for anyone who would like to register to vote or who needs assistance registering.
Monday, Sept. 5
Faithfully Fit Training, 1908 S. Jackson St. Unit B, is hosting a free Labor Day workout/anniversary celebration event. Bring a mat for the workout and enjoy food and cake. The free event is in honor of the first year anniversary of a store front location. For more information, visit the Labor Day Workout/Anniversary Celebration event page on Facebook or contact Faithfully Fit aby phone, 903-284-7273, or email, amy@faithfullyfittraining.com.
Saturday, Sept. 3
A voter registration drive will be conducted 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Brookshire Brothers, 210 E. Cherokee St., in Jacksonville. This event is for anyone who would like to register to vote or who needs assistance registering.
County Roads Rescue, 601 Woodlawn, is hosting free microchipping for pets 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3. Stop by to get your animal microchipped or to just make certain the animal is properly registered.
Friday, Sept. 9
A voter registration drive will be conducted 6-9 p.m. at Sadler’s Kitchen, 101 S. Bonner St., in Jacksonville. Volunteer Deputy Registrars will be available to assist eligible persons to register to vote.
Saturday, Sept. 10
A rodeo Bible camp, hosted by J-C Cowboy Church, Branded by Christ Cowboy Church and Trail to Christ Cowboy Church, is set for 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Nichols Green Park in Jacksonville. The event is for students in sixth grade and younger. Parents must sign their children in and out of the event, which will feature clinics on roping, rough stock, barrel racing and goat tying. Lunch will be provided. For more information, contact Stacy Halbert at 903-520-7480.
Tuesday, Sept. 13
The Jacksonville city council will meet in regular session at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, at city hall, 315 E. Ragsdale Street.
ONGOING
A city-wide prayer gathering is being hosted at 6 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of each month at Hwy 69 Mission, 203 N. Jackson St. Believers of all denominations are invited to join together to seek God’s face and his purpose.
The Jacksonville Kiwanis Club meets weekly at noon on Thursdays at the Jacksonville College Library, 105 BJ Albritton Drive. For information on the Kiwanis Club, visit the website kiwanisclubjacksonville.org or their Facebook page.
Alanon Family Group meetings are held at 4 p.m. Thursdays at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1000 S. Jackson, in Jacksonville. If you love someone with a drinking addiction, Alanon can help you. There are no dues or fees. For more information, call Elizabeth at (903) 284-7311.
The Military Veteran Peer Network hosts regular meet and greet events 6-7 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at 804 S. Main Street in Jacksonville. They also meet at 6 p.m. the first and third Thursday of each month at the Lion’s Club building, 540 W. 6th St., in Rusk. The organization provides supportive fellowship for veterans and their families. For more information, contact Bradley Erickson, Peer Services Coordinator, at 903-721-2078.
THERE’S A BRICK FOR YOU. The Jacksonville Garden Club is selling commemorative bricks for veterans, both past and present, as a fundraising project. The bricks will be placed at Buckner Park’s Patriotic Pathway. Information to be included on each brick includes the name of the service member with his or her rank, branch of service and years served. The cost is $50 per brick. Interested parties should contact Sandra Dickerson at 903-339-1395.
Explore Jacksonville is seeking volunteers of all ages and abilities to help at Love's Lookout Park. For more information, contact (903) 339-3320.
County Roads Rescue, located at 601 Woodlawn Ave. in Jacksonville is accepting clean, bagged aluminum can donations between 9 and 11 a.m. Monday through Friday at the shelter. Email countyroadsrescue@gmail.com to arrange a drop-off.
Cherokee County veterans are invited to apply for federal grant funds offered through Habitat for Humanity of Smith County as part of the Housing Assistance Council Affordable Housing for Rural Veterans Initiative. Funds will provide renovations to make veterans' residences accessible, healthy and safe. To apply, visit www.smithcountyhabitat.org, or call (903) 595-6630.
