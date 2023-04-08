Get your non-profit organization and church events in the Jacksonville Progress’s What’s News calendar free of charge by e-mailing your event information to editor@jacksonvilleprogress.com. The newspaper reserves the right to edit any submission for space and content.
NOTE: Some of the following events may be canceled at a later date. We have removed events that had been canceled as of press time.
Saturday-Sunday, April 8-9: The Jacksonville Public Library will be closed in observance of Easter weekend.
Saturday, April 8
Bullard Methodist Church, 204 S. Rather St., in Bullard, invites children of all ages to join them 9-11 a.m. Saturday, April 8, for their Easter Egg-splosion. The event features breakfast, a petting zoo, pony rides, story time, crafts, photos with live bunnies and an egg hunt. For more information on the church, visit bullardmethodist.org or look for Bullard Methodist Church on Facebook.
The Friends of the Library are hosting a bake sale benefiting the Cameron-J. Jarvis Troup Municipal Library from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the community room of the library, located at 102 S. Georgia.
Cornerstone Baptist Church, 1720 S. Bolton, invites the public to attend their Easter Celebration at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 8. The event will feature food, egg hunts for children up to sixth grade and fun for everyone.
Lake Striker Resort, 18560 CR 4256 S., is hosting an Easter egg hunt for various ages on Saturday, April 8. Beginning at 11:30, a disability egg hunt will be conducted. Other egg hunts are at 1 p.m. for ages one through three years old, 2 p.m for one to seven years olds and 3 p.m. for one to 12 years old.
From 11 a.m. until noon and from 1 until 3:30 p.m, participants can take their own pictures with the Easter Bunny. For more information on this event, call 903-854-2404 or 903-854-2505.
Peoples Church 14089 US 79 E., will host their annual helicopter egg drop and bicycle drawing on Saturday, April 8. On-site registration begins at 1 p.m., with a presentation at 1:30 p.m. and at 2 p.m. the helicopter will drop plastic-filled eggs. The field for the eggs and the drawings for six biycles will be divided by age groups. For more information about Peoples Church, visit peopleschurchtx.org or view the Peoples Church of Jacksonville, TX. Facebook page. For additional information about the helicopter egg drop event, go to the Facebook page and view the flyer under upcoming events.
Sunday, April 9
The community Sunrise Service, sponsored by the Jacksonville Ministerial Alliance, is scheduled for 6:45 a.m. at Loves Lookout, 43822 US 69. The Lykins family will provide music and Rev. Patrick Evan of First Methodist Church is the scheduled speaker. The service is open to the public and free to all. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or some type of seating for the event.
Rusk area churches will present a live portrayal of the last days of Christ beginning at 7 a.m. Sunday, April 9, at the Texas State Railroad rusk Depot, approximately three miles west of downtown Rusk on US 84. The event is free and open to the public. Attendees are requested to bring a lawn chair or other seating.
Trinity Episcopal Church, 1000 S. Jackson St., will host Easter Sunday Service at 10 a.m. April 9, with an Easter egg hunt to follow.
Tuesday, April 11
An AARP Driver Safety class is slated for 12-4 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, at Pollard United Methodist Church, 3030 Copeland Rd., Tyler. After class completion you may be able to receive a discount on automobile insurance policy. To register for the class, call Randy Vanderstay, 903-752-0240.
Wednesday, April 12
Cherokee County Family Community Health AgriLife will host a free car seat inspection from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, at the Jacksonville Fire Station, 911 Bolton St. Nearly two out of three children are buckled incorrectly. To ensure your child’s safety seat is being used properly, bring your child/ren and know the weight and height of each. For questions, contact Amy Walley at 903-683-5416.
Thursday, April 13
Sylvia Mae and HOPE invite you to enjoy a good meal and support HOPE at the same time by ordering a plate, to be prepared and ready for pickup between 5 and 7 p.m. Thursday, April 13, at HOPE, 595 S. Ragsdale. The meal, prepared by Sylvia Mae, includes chicken spaghetti, fried cabbage, tomato cucumber salad, roll and banana pudding. Plates are $15 each or $25 for two and tickets can be purchased at HOPE, through a board member or online at bit.ly/SoulFood2023.
Thursday-Sunday, April 13-16
Friends of the Library will host a book sale benefiting the Jacksonville Public Library Thursday through Sunday, April 13 through 16. The Thursday sale, 4-8 p.m., will be open to members only. The public is invited to browse the selections, purchase their favorites and support the Jacksonville Library. Sale hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, April 14; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, April 15; and 1-5 p.m. Sunday, April 16. The sale is located inside the library, 526 E. Commerce Street.
Saturday, April 15
The Cherokee County Resource Round Up will take place beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 15, at the Rusk Civic Center, 555 Euclid. Over 35 informational booths, representing a variety of service organizations will be present. Free donuts, coffee, hamburgers and hot dogs will be provided while they last, with free snowcones all day. Entertainment, by way of live DJ, bounce house, face painting and games will be available. The event will also feature speakers, demonstrations, a fashion show and door prizes. The event is coordinated by Rusk ISD, Annie’s Closet and CASA. For more information call, 903-721-4331; 903-683-5592, ext. 1030; or 903-854-4614.
Tuesday, April 18
The local chapter of TRTA, Cherokee County Retired School Personnel, will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, which is the third Tuesday of the month, for their monthly meeting in the Commons at First Methodist Church in Jacksonville. The meeting will include a memorial service in recognition of those members who have passed away this last year. Members are reminded that dues for 2023-24 year are now being accepted. Also, please bring your information for submission to your Texas legislators. Guests are welcome. For further information, send email to Lyn@L.Ousley.Name or call Sheron at 903-321-0082.
ONGOING
A city-wide prayer gathering is being hosted at 6 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of each month at Hwy 69 Mission, 203 N. Jackson St. Believers of all denominations are invited to join together to seek God’s face and his purpose.
The Jacksonville Kiwanis Club meets weekly at noon on Thursdays at the Jacksonville College Library, 105 BJ Albritton Drive. For information on the Kiwanis Club, visit the website kiwanisclubjacksonville.org or their Facebook page.
Alanon Family Group meetings are held at 4 p.m. Thursdays at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1000 S. Jackson, in Jacksonville. If you love someone with a drinking addiction, Alanon can help you. There are no dues or fees. For more information, call Elizabeth at (903) 284-7311.
The Military Veteran Peer Network hosts regular meet and greet events 6-7 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at 804 S. Main Street in Jacksonville. They also meet at 6 p.m. the first and third Thursday of each month at the Lion’s Club building, 540 W. 6th St., in Rusk. The organization provides supportive fellowship for veterans and their families. For more information, contact Bradley Erickson, Peer Services Coordinator, at 903-721-2078.
FREE Veterans meals are served on the 2nd Wednesday of each month at noon at Angelina House, 211 Philip Street, Jacksonville. A guest speaker will entertain, inform and support us briefly prior to a delicious meal. Come and bring a guest with you and enjoy fellowship with your fellow veterans. For more information, Contact Ron Seeton at 903-721-7292 or ronseeton@aol.com.
REMEMBER OR HONOR THE VETERANS IN YOUR LIFE. The Jacksonville Garden Club is selling commemorative bricks for veterans, both past and present, as a fundraising project. Information to be included on each brick includes the name of the service member with his or her rank, branch of service and years served. The bricks will be placed at Buckner Park’s Patriotic Pathway. The cost is $50 per brick. To order, contact Sandra Dickerson at 903-339-1395.
Explore Jacksonville is seeking volunteers of all ages and abilities to help at Love's Lookout Park. For more information, contact (903) 339-3320.
County Roads Rescue, located at 601 Woodlawn Ave. in Jacksonville is accepting clean, bagged aluminum can donations between 9 and 11 a.m. Monday through Friday at the shelter. Email countyroadsrescue@gmail.com to arrange a drop-off.
Cherokee County veterans are invited to apply for federal grant funds offered through Habitat for Humanity of Smith County as part of the Housing Assistance Council Affordable Housing for Rural Veterans Initiative. Funds will provide renovations to make veterans' residences accessible, healthy and safe. To apply, visit www.smithcountyhabitat.org, or call (903) 595-6630.
