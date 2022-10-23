Get your non-profit organization and church events in the Jacksonville Progress’s What’s News calendar free of charge by e-mailing your event information to editor@jacksonvilleprogress.com. The newspaper reserves the right to edit any submission for space and content.
NOTE: Some of the following events may be canceled at a later date. We have removed events that had been canceled as of press time.
Monday, Oct. 24
The Cherokee Civic Theatre will conduct auditions for the Everyone’s Christmas Story at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, at the theater, 157 W. 5th St. in Rusk. Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script and some improvisation. The cast will consist of potentially 18 members; one female, age 5 to 7; one female, in her 20s; two females, age 30s to 40s; and two males, age 20s to 40s. The remaining cast will be drawn from those age 13 and older.
The Cherokee County Republican Women will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, at Jacksonville College. Dr. Keven Ellis, District 9, State Board of Education, is the scheduled speaker. Ellis serves as chair of he State Board of Education and is a member of the board’s Committee on School Fiance/Permanent School Fund.
Tuesday, Oct. 25
Highway 69 Mission, 203 N. Jackson St./US 69, invites the public to a community prayer meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25. Any believer with a burden to see God move is welcome.
The Cherokee Civic Theatre will conduct auditions for the Everyone’s Christmas Story at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at the theater, 157 W. 5th St. in Rusk. Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script and some improvisation. The cast will consist of potentially 18 members; one female, age 5 to 7; one female, in her 20s; two females, age 30s to 40s; and two males, age 20s to 40s. The remaining cast will be drawn from those age 13 and older.
Thursday, Oct. 27
This month’s Coffee with a Cop is being hosted by the Jacksonville Public Library8-9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 27.
Friday, Oct. 28
The annual Rusk Chamber-sponsored Scare on the Square is set for 4:30-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28. Local businesses, non-profits and others set up around the square to hand out candy. The haunted law office is a treat for those who enjoy a little fright in their life. The Cherokee Civic Theatre will also host a wizard house, as a fundraiser, during this event.
Saturday, Oct. 29
Neighbors Helping Neighbors is a community organized event to help those in need with home repair and maintenance. On Saturday, Oct. 29, the organization, along with volunteers, will focus on homes within the Lincoln Park community. Volunteers are asked to meet at 8 a.m. at Lincoln Park and to bring their own work gloves and tools, if available. To volunteer, or to donate, visit Facebook.com/JacksonvilleNHN and click on the Evnetbrite link provided. A light breakfast and lunch will be provided, as well as an evening meal sponsored by the Fred Douglass Alumni Association. For additional information, visit the Neighbors Helping Neighbors – Jacksonville, Texas Facebook page.
Members of the American Legion Post 152 will be selling hot dogs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. They will also be selling raffle tickets for a Remington 870 12-gauge shotgun and collecting donations for support of local veterans. For more information, contact the Post at 903-721-7292.
A Trick or Treat Haunted Trail is being conducted 7:30-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at 1250 CR 3407, in Jacksonville (just four miles out, off Hwy 175 W.). Proceeds benefit County Roads Rescue which helps stray dogs and cats find homes. The trial is $1 per child. A hot dog supper, consisting of a hot dog, chips, drink and cupcake, will be available for purchase while waiting your turn. Meals are $1.50 each. Trick or treat candy for toddlers and ‘scaredy-cats’ are also available for those who might want to just make a donation. For more information, call 903-316-1308.
Sunday, Oct. 30
Calvary Baptist Church is hosting a fall festival from 2 to 5 p.m. at 122 W. Tena St. in Jacksonville. The event is free and will feature a bouncy house, photo booth and games.
Central Baptist Church is hosting a Fall Festival 6 to 8:30 p.m. in the back parking lot of the church, 1909 E. Rusk/US 79, in Jacksonville. The community is invited to bring their children in their best costumes and enjoy fun, food, games, bounce houses, hay rides and plenty of candy.
Monday, Oct. 31
The annual Jacksonville Chamber-sponsored Trunk or Treat is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31 in downtown. The entry fee is $1 or one canned good per trick-or-treater. Proceeds benefit HOPE and the Crisis Center. For more information, or to register as a vendor, visit jacksonvilletexas.com and type Trunk or Treat in the search box, or call the Chamber at 903-584-2217. Deadline to register as a vendor is Friday, Oct. 28.
A Trick or Treat Haunted Trail is being conducted 7:30-10 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, at 1250 CR 3407, in Jacksonville (just four miles out, off Hwy 175 W.). Proceeds benefit County Roads Rescue which helps stray dogs and cats find homes. The trial is $1 per child. A hot dog supper, consisting of a hot dog, chips, drink and cupcake, will be available for purchase while waiting your turn. Meals are $1.50 each. Trick or treat candy for toddlers and ‘scaredy-cats’ are also available for those who might want to just make a donation. For more information, call 903-316-1308.
ONGOING
A city-wide prayer gathering is being hosted at 6 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of each month at Hwy 69 Mission, 203 N. Jackson St. Believers of all denominations are invited to join together to seek God’s face and his purpose.
The Jacksonville Kiwanis Club meets weekly at noon on Thursdays at the Jacksonville College Library, 105 BJ Albritton Drive. For information on the Kiwanis Club, visit the website kiwanisclubjacksonville.org or their Facebook page.
Alanon Family Group meetings are held at 4 p.m. Thursdays at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1000 S. Jackson, in Jacksonville. If you love someone with a drinking addiction, Alanon can help you. There are no dues or fees. For more information, call Elizabeth at (903) 284-7311.
The Military Veteran Peer Network hosts regular meet and greet events 6-7 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at 804 S. Main Street in Jacksonville. They also meet at 6 p.m. the first and third Thursday of each month at the Lion’s Club building, 540 W. 6th St., in Rusk. The organization provides supportive fellowship for veterans and their families. For more information, contact Bradley Erickson, Peer Services Coordinator, at 903-721-2078.
REMEMBER OR HONOR THE VETERANS IN YOUR LIFE. The Jacksonville Garden Club is selling commemorative bricks for veterans, both past and present, as a fundraising project. Information to be included on each brick includes the name of the service member with his or her rank, branch of service and years served. The bricks will be placed at Buckner Park’s Patriotic Pathway. The cost is $50 per brick. To order, contact Sandra Dickerson at 903-339-1395.
Explore Jacksonville is seeking volunteers of all ages and abilities to help at Love's Lookout Park. For more information, contact (903) 339-3320.
County Roads Rescue, located at 601 Woodlawn Ave. in Jacksonville is accepting clean, bagged aluminum can donations between 9 and 11 a.m. Monday through Friday at the shelter. Email countyroadsrescue@gmail.com to arrange a drop-off.
Cherokee County veterans are invited to apply for federal grant funds offered through Habitat for Humanity of Smith County as part of the Housing Assistance Council Affordable Housing for Rural Veterans Initiative. Funds will provide renovations to make veterans' residences accessible, healthy and safe. To apply, visit www.smithcountyhabitat.org, or call (903) 595-6630.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.