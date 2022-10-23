Jacksonville, TX (75766)

Today

Cloudy in the morning, then thunderstorms developing later in the day. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 78F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 54F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.