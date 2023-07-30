Get your non-profit organization and church events in the Jacksonville Progress’s What’s News calendar free of charge by e-mailing your event information to editor@jacksonvilleprogress.com. The newspaper reserves the right to edit any submission for space and content.
NOTE: Some of the following events may be canceled at a later date. We have removed events that had been canceled as of press time.
Tuesday, Aug. 1
Kristi Martin Realty, 124 W. Duval, in Troup, will host a Back to School Bash 2-6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1. The event boasts vendors, fun and school supply hand outs.
Thursday, Aug. 3
Alto ISD will host a series of events Thursday, Aug. 3. From 4 to 6 p.m., students and parents can meet the teachers. From 5 to 7 p.m. the district will host a family fun night. The evening will conclude at 7 p.m. with Meet the Jackets.
Sunday, Aug. 6
New Hope Baptist Church, 12580 FM 747, in Jacksonville, will celebrate their 156th annual homecoming. Services include a 10 a.m. Sunday school and 11 a.m. morning service. Former pastor C.D. Walker is to be the guest speaker. A barbecue lunch will be provided; members are asked to bring a side dish or dessert. A book about the history of New Hope Baptist Church will be available for $25 each, with all proceeds to benefit the church’s historical marker fund. The public is invited to help the church celebrate this milestone.
Tuesday, Aug. 8
The Jacksonville city council will meet in regular session at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, at City Hall, 315 S. Ragsdale. The agenda is posted 72 hours prior to the meeting and can be located on the city’s website at jacksonvilletx.org/636/Agendas-Minutes.
The Bullard city council will meet in regular session at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, at City Hall, 114 S. Philip St. Agendas are posted 72 hours prior to meeting and can be located on the city’s website at bullardtexas.net/AgendaCenter/City-Council-4.
The New Summerfield city council will meet in regular session at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, at City Hall, 13280 TX-110 North.
Friday, Aug. 11
Meet the Panthers is set for 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, at Panther Stadium. The community is invited to attend the event that introduces fans to members of the Bullard High School fall varsity sports teams. The event also includes performances by the band, twirlers, drill team and cheerleaders.
Saturday, Aug. 12
Reklaw Trade Day will be from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, Located at The Shacks on Main, 140 W Main, in Reklaw, at the intersection – so it can’t be missed. B browse through 50-plus booths filled with flea market finds, antiques, collectibles, tools, outdoor gear, refurbished and repurposed furniture, handmade crafts, woodwork, knives, jewelry, trailers of good ol’ junk and various product distributors. After all that shopping, grab a bite to eat from one of the food trucks or enjoy a game of Cornhole or 4-Across in the game area. Find the organization on Facebook and Instagram @TheShacksOnMain
ONGOING
A city-wide prayer gathering is being hosted at 6 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of each month at Hwy 69 Mission, 203 N. Jackson St. Believers of all denominations are invited to join together to seek God’s face and his purpose.
FREE Veterans meals are served on the 2nd Wednesday of each month at noon at Angelina House, 211 Philip Street, Jacksonville. A guest speaker will entertain, inform and support us briefly prior to a delicious meal. Come and bring a guest with you and enjoy fellowship with your fellow veterans. For more information, Contact Ron Seeton at 903-721-7292 or ronseeton@aol.com.
The Jacksonville Kiwanis Club meets weekly at noon on Thursdays at the Jacksonville College Library, 105 BJ Albritton Drive. For information on the Kiwanis Club, visit the website kiwanisclubjacksonville.org or their Facebook page.
Alanon Family Group meetings are held at 4 p.m. Thursdays at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1000 S. Jackson, in Jacksonville. If you love someone with a drinking addiction, Alanon can help you. There are no dues or fees. For more information, call Elizabeth at (903) 284-7311.
The Military Veteran Peer Network hosts regular meet and greet events 6-7 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at 804 S. Main Street in Jacksonville. They also meet at 6 p.m. the first and third Thursday of each month at the Lion’s Club building, 540 W. 6th St., in Rusk. The organization provides supportive fellowship for veterans and their families. For more information, contact Bradley Erickson, Peer Services Coordinator, at 903-721-2078.
The Poetry Club meets from 10 a.m. until 12 noon the first Saturday of the month at the Jacksonville Public Library, 526 E. Commerce Street. The public is invited to visit, share their poems or just come and listen to the poems of others. No experience or commitment is necessary.
REMEMBER OR HONOR THE VETERANS IN YOUR LIFE. The Jacksonville Garden Club is selling commemorative bricks for veterans, both past and present, as a fundraising project. Information to be included on each brick includes the name of the service member with his or her rank, branch of service and years served. The bricks will be placed at Buckner Park’s Patriotic Pathway. The cost is $50 per brick. To order, contact Sandra Dickerson at 903-339-1395.
Explore Jacksonville is seeking volunteers of all ages and abilities to help at Love's Lookout Park. For more information, contact (903) 339-3320.
County Roads Rescue, located at 601 Woodlawn Ave. in Jacksonville is accepting clean, bagged aluminum can donations between 9 and 11 a.m. Monday through Friday at the shelter. Email countyroadsrescue@gmail.com to arrange a drop-off.
Cherokee County veterans are invited to apply for federal grant funds offered through Habitat for Humanity of Smith County as part of the Housing Assistance Council Affordable Housing for Rural Veterans Initiative. Funds will provide renovations to make veterans' residences accessible, healthy and safe. To apply, visit www.smithcountyhabitat.org, or call (903) 595-6630.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.