Get your non-profit organization and church events in the Jacksonville Progress’s What’s News calendar free of charge by e-mailing your event information to editor@jacksonvilleprogress.com. The newspaper reserves the right to edit any submission for space and content.
NOTE: Some of the following events may be canceled at a later date. We have removed events that had been canceled as of press time.
Thursday, June 1
The Troup Municipal Library, located at 102 S. Georgia, will host a game night from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, June 1. All ages are invited to participate.
Saturday, June 3
The Poetry Club will meet at the Jacksonville Library from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday, June 3. The public is invited to share their poems or just come and listen to the poems of others. No experience or commitment is necessary.
Monday-Friday, June 5-9
Central Baptist Church will host a vacation Bible school from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday-Friday, June 5-9. The theme is Twists and Turns. Students who have completed kindergarten through sixth grade are invited to participate. To register, visit cbcjax.net or call the church office at 903-586-2215.
Thursday, June 8
All Smiles and Family First have organized a glow run and block party for Thursday, June 8. The fee to participate is $15 per person and proceeds benefit the JISD school supply drive. Children age six and under are free. Registration ends June 1. For more information, visit facebook.com/GlowRunBlockParty.
Saturday, June 10
The 39th annual Tomato Fest will be held in downtown Jacksonville from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday, June 10. The event will feature a Kidz Zone, various tomato-related contests, talent shows, car show, motorcycle show and over 300 vendors. For more information, visit jacksonvilletexas.com/tomato-fest or contact the Chamber at 903-586-2217.
ONGOING
A city-wide prayer gathering is being hosted at 6 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of each month at Hwy 69 Mission, 203 N. Jackson St. Believers of all denominations are invited to join together to seek God’s face and his purpose.
FREE Veterans meals are served on the 2nd Wednesday of each month at noon at Angelina House, 211 Philip Street, Jacksonville. A guest speaker will entertain, inform and support us briefly prior to a delicious meal. Come and bring a guest with you and enjoy fellowship with your fellow veterans. For more information, Contact Ron Seeton at 903-721-7292 or ronseeton@aol.com.
The Jacksonville Kiwanis Club meets weekly at noon on Thursdays at the Jacksonville College Library, 105 BJ Albritton Drive. For information on the Kiwanis Club, visit the website kiwanisclubjacksonville.org or their Facebook page.
Alanon Family Group meetings are held at 4 p.m. Thursdays at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1000 S. Jackson, in Jacksonville. If you love someone with a drinking addiction, Alanon can help you. There are no dues or fees. For more information, call Elizabeth at (903) 284-7311.
The Military Veteran Peer Network hosts regular meet and greet events 6-7 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at 804 S. Main Street in Jacksonville. They also meet at 6 p.m. the first and third Thursday of each month at the Lion’s Club building, 540 W. 6th St., in Rusk. The organization provides supportive fellowship for veterans and their families. For more information, contact Bradley Erickson, Peer Services Coordinator, at 903-721-2078.
REMEMBER OR HONOR THE VETERANS IN YOUR LIFE. The Jacksonville Garden Club is selling commemorative bricks for veterans, both past and present, as a fundraising project. Information to be included on each brick includes the name of the service member with his or her rank, branch of service and years served. The bricks will be placed at Buckner Park’s Patriotic Pathway. The cost is $50 per brick. To order, contact Sandra Dickerson at 903-339-1395.
Explore Jacksonville is seeking volunteers of all ages and abilities to help at Love's Lookout Park. For more information, contact (903) 339-3320.
County Roads Rescue, located at 601 Woodlawn Ave. in Jacksonville is accepting clean, bagged aluminum can donations between 9 and 11 a.m. Monday through Friday at the shelter. Email countyroadsrescue@gmail.com to arrange a drop-off.
Cherokee County veterans are invited to apply for federal grant funds offered through Habitat for Humanity of Smith County as part of the Housing Assistance Council Affordable Housing for Rural Veterans Initiative. Funds will provide renovations to make veterans' residences accessible, healthy and safe. To apply, visit www.smithcountyhabitat.org, or call (903) 595-6630.
