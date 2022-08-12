Is your church hosting a vacation Bible school this summer? Get your VBS and other non-profit organization’s events in the Jacksonville Progress’s What’s News calendar free of charge by e-mailing your event information to editor@jacksonvilleprogress.com. The newspaper reserves the right to edit any submission for space and content.
NOTE: Some of the following events may be canceled at a later date. We have removed events that had been canceled as of press time.
Saturday, Aug. 13
The Shacks on Main will be hosting the next Reklaw Trade Day 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13. Located at 140 W Main, Reklaw, one will find the more than 50 booths filled with flea market finds, antiques, collectibles, refurbished and repurposed furniture, handmade crafts, woodwork, knives, jewelry, trailers of good ol' junk and various product distributors. After all that shopping, sit down and enjoy some grub from the food trucks. Find them on Facebook & Instagram, @theshacksonmain.
Tuesday, Aug. 16
The Jacksonville Independent School District begins a new year Tuesday, Aug. 16. Be on the watch for students, buses and additional traffic, especially around school campuses.
Coffee with a Cop will be hosted by UT Health East Texas, 501 S. Ragsdale St., at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16. Join your neighbors and local officers for coffee and conversation.
Wednesday, Aug. 17
The Bullard and Rusk Independent School Districts begin a new school year Wednesday, Aug. 17.
Vine on Main in Jacksonville will be hosting this month’s Jacksonville Chamber Morning Brew from 8 to 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17. Vine on Main will also be celebrating their one-year anniversary
Thursday, Aug. 18
The Jacksonville Public Library is hosting a family movie night beginning at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18. The featured film is Brother Bear 2. Chili cheese nachos will be served.
Saturday, Aug. 20
The Rusk County Master Gardeners are hosting a free Fall Gardening seminar 9 a.m. until 12 noon Saturday, Aug. 20, at the Rusk County Extension Office, 113 E. Fordall, Henderson. The seminar features Joe Masabni, PhD, Extension Vegetable Specialist, Texas A&M Research and Extension Center.
Monday, Aug. 22
The Cherokee County Republican Women will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22 at Jacksonville College. The scheduled guest is Cody Harris, Texas Representative House District 8. For more information about joining the Cherokee County Republican Women call, 903-393-2951, or send email to williams_24_99@yahoo.com.
Saturday, Aug. 27
Ian Chandler will appear live in concert at Musick Park, 250 E. Third St. in Rusk, beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27. The public is welcome and admission is free.
ONGOING
A city-wide prayer gathering is being hosted at 6 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of each month at Hwy 69 Mission, 203 N. Jackson St. Believers of all denominations are invited to join together to seek God’s face and his purpose.
The Jacksonville Kiwanis Club meets weekly at noon on Thursdays at the Jacksonville College Library, 105 BJ Albritton Drive. For information on the Kiwanis Club, visit the website kiwanisclubjacksonville.org or their Facebook page.
Alanon Family Group meetings are held at 4 p.m. Thursdays at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1000 S. Jackson, in Jacksonville. If you love someone with a drinking addiction, Alanon can help you. There are no dues or fees. For more information, call Elizabeth at (903) 284-7311.
The Military Veteran Peer Network hosts regular meet and greet events 6-7 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at 804 S. Main Street in Jacksonville. They also meet at 6 p.m. the first and third Thursday of each month at the Lion’s Club building, 540 W. 6th St., in Rusk. The organization provides supportive fellowship for veterans and their families. For more information, contact Bradley Erickson, Peer Services Coordinator, at 903-721-2078.
THERE’S A BRICK FOR YOU. The Jacksonville Garden Club is selling commemorative bricks for veterans, both past and present, as a fundraising project. The bricks will be placed at Buckner Park’s Patriotic Pathway. Information to be included on each brick includes the name of the service member with his or her rank, branch of service and years served. The cost is $50 per brick. Interested parties should contact Sandra Dickerson at 903-339-1395.
Explore Jacksonville is seeking volunteers of all ages and abilities to help at Love's Lookout Park. For more information, contact (903) 339-3320.
County Roads Rescue, located at 601 Woodlawn Ave. in Jacksonville is accepting clean, bagged aluminum can donations between 9 and 11 a.m. Monday through Friday at the shelter. Email countyroadsrescue@gmail.com to arrange a drop-off.
Cherokee County veterans are invited to apply for federal grant funds offered through Habitat for Humanity of Smith County as part of the Housing Assistance Council Affordable Housing for Rural Veterans Initiative. Funds will provide renovations to make veterans' residences accessible, healthy and safe. To apply, visit www.smithcountyhabitat.org, or call (903) 595-6630.
