Get your non-profit organization and church events in the Jacksonville Progress’s What’s News calendar free of charge by e-mailing your event information to editor@jacksonvilleprogress.com. The newspaper reserves the right to edit any submission for space and content.
NOTE: Some of the following events may be canceled at a later date. We have removed events that had been canceled as of press time.
Monday, Dec. 19
The Jacksonville Public Library, 526 E. Commerce St., will host a movie matinee at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19. The featured film is The Polar Express. Hot chocolate and popcorn will be available.
The Jacksonville Public Library, 526 E. Commerce, will host Teen Time from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19.Teen Time participants will engage in activities varying from cooking simple dishes, doing crafts and aiding Library staff with special projects! All the while, socializing and broaching subjects of concern to today's teens
The Troup city council will meet for their monthly session at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, at the Cameron-J. Jarvis Troup Municipal Library, 102 S. Georgia.
Wednesday, Dec. 21
The Jacksonville Public Library, 526 E. Commerce, will host Kid Corner from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21. Kid Corner offers opportunities for families with children ages 6 to 12 to explore creativity and learning activities together.
Friday, Dec. 23
The Trail to Christ Cowboy Church, 5858 US 79 W., will present a live Christmas nativity scene from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23.
Saturday, Dec. 24
Trinity Episcopal Church, 1000 S. Jackson St. in Jacksonville, is hosting a Christmas Eve Service at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24.
People’s Church, 14089 US 79 E., will conduct a Christmas Eve candlelight service at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24. The public is invited to attend for a time of reflection, scripture reading, Christmas carols and worship as the church celebrates the Savior’s birth.
First Methodist Church – Troup, 202 E. Duval St., will host a Christmas Eve service from 7 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24. The public is invited to attend the service that will feature Christmas hymns and a message titled, “Christmas: The Grace of God has appeared.”
Trail to Christ Cowboy Church is hosting a Christmas Eve Candlelight Service from 7 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24. the church is located at 5858 US 79 W.
Sunday, Dec. 25: MERRY CHRISTMAS
The Lighthouse Church, 650 S. Dr. M. Roper Parkway/Hwy 69 in Bullard, invites the public to attend service at 10:30 a.m. Christmas morning, Sunday, Dec. 25. There will be no Sunday School on Christmas Day, however childcare will be available during worship. Everyone will join together for communion. There will be no preaching, only worship, testimonies and communion.
ONGOING
A city-wide prayer gathering is being hosted at 6 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of each month at Hwy 69 Mission, 203 N. Jackson St. Believers of all denominations are invited to join together to seek God’s face and his purpose.
The Jacksonville Kiwanis Club meets weekly at noon on Thursdays at the Jacksonville College Library, 105 BJ Albritton Drive. For information on the Kiwanis Club, visit the website kiwanisclubjacksonville.org or their Facebook page.
Alanon Family Group meetings are held at 4 p.m. Thursdays at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1000 S. Jackson, in Jacksonville. If you love someone with a drinking addiction, Alanon can help you. There are no dues or fees. For more information, call Elizabeth at (903) 284-7311.
The Military Veteran Peer Network hosts regular meet and greet events 6-7 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at 804 S. Main Street in Jacksonville. They also meet at 6 p.m. the first and third Thursday of each month at the Lion’s Club building, 540 W. 6th St., in Rusk. The organization provides supportive fellowship for veterans and their families. For more information, contact Bradley Erickson, Peer Services Coordinator, at 903-721-2078.
REMEMBER OR HONOR THE VETERANS IN YOUR LIFE. The Jacksonville Garden Club is selling commemorative bricks for veterans, both past and present, as a fundraising project. Information to be included on each brick includes the name of the service member with his or her rank, branch of service and years served. The bricks will be placed at Buckner Park’s Patriotic Pathway. The cost is $50 per brick. To order, contact Sandra Dickerson at 903-339-1395.
Explore Jacksonville is seeking volunteers of all ages and abilities to help at Love's Lookout Park. For more information, contact (903) 339-3320.
County Roads Rescue, located at 601 Woodlawn Ave. in Jacksonville is accepting clean, bagged aluminum can donations between 9 and 11 a.m. Monday through Friday at the shelter. Email countyroadsrescue@gmail.com to arrange a drop-off.
Cherokee County veterans are invited to apply for federal grant funds offered through Habitat for Humanity of Smith County as part of the Housing Assistance Council Affordable Housing for Rural Veterans Initiative. Funds will provide renovations to make veterans' residences accessible, healthy and safe. To apply, visit www.smithcountyhabitat.org, or call (903) 595-6630.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.