Saturday, Nov. 19
Trail to Christ Cowboy Church, 5958 US 79 W., is hosting a fall festival 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19. The event will feature music, games, raffle prizes, as well as chili and dessert cook-offs. To enter one of the cook-offs, contact Cheryl at 903-752-4480 by Nov. 13 to register. The festival is free and open to the public.
Jacksonville Game Night will be hosted at Postmasters Coffee Co. beginning at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19. Participants can bring a board game or enjoy one provided. Bring a friend or make a new one by attending game night.
Sunday, Nov. 20
The Rusk Community Thanksgiving Service will be hosted at First Baptist Church Sunday, Nov. 20. Beginning at 6:30 p.m., various ministers will participate in the service, with Bro. Brian Givins of First Baptist Church delivering the evening message. An offering will be received for the work of the Rusk Ministerial Alliance. A reception will follow. The public is invited to attend.
Saturday, Nov. 26
The Rusk Chamber of Commerce has slated this year’s Hometown Christmas Experience for 12 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, on the downtown square. The event will feature over 50 vendors, family-friendly activities, the Christmas tree lighting ceremony and a showing of “Elf.” For additional information, visit the Rusk Chamber of Commerce Facebook page and click on Rusk’s Hometown Christmas under Upcoming Events.
Thursday, Dec. 1
Coffee with a Cop will be hosted at 8 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, at Neighbors Coffee, 223 S. Main St. in Jacksonville. The event is co-sponsored by Neighbors Coffee and the Jacksonville Lions Club. There is no agenda, just an opportunity for police officers and residents to get to know one another.
The Jacksonville Christmas parade will be conducted at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, in downtown, along Commerce Street. Residents won’t want to miss this annual tradition.
Saturday, Dec. 3
The Gallatin Christmas parade is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. Floats will be judged for first and second prizes. Entry forms are available on the City of Gallatin Texas Facebook page.
Thursday, Dec. 6
Troup will host the annual Christmas parade at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, following the traditional route through downtown. Entry forms are available at trouptx.com.
Saturday, Dec. 10
The city of New Summerfield is hosting a Christmas parade and holiday festival Saturday, Dec. 10. The parade begins at 5:30 p.m. with the festival taking place afterwards. A Christmas tree lighting will be conducted immediately following the parade at city hall, 13280 SH 110 N. The public is invited to come enjoy pictures with Santa, music, hot cocoa, hamburgers, cookies and more.
ONGOING
A city-wide prayer gathering is being hosted at 6 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of each month at Hwy 69 Mission, 203 N. Jackson St. Believers of all denominations are invited to join together to seek God’s face and his purpose.
The Jacksonville Kiwanis Club meets weekly at noon on Thursdays at the Jacksonville College Library, 105 BJ Albritton Drive. For information on the Kiwanis Club, visit the website kiwanisclubjacksonville.org or their Facebook page.
Alanon Family Group meetings are held at 4 p.m. Thursdays at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1000 S. Jackson, in Jacksonville. If you love someone with a drinking addiction, Alanon can help you. There are no dues or fees. For more information, call Elizabeth at (903) 284-7311.
The Military Veteran Peer Network hosts regular meet and greet events 6-7 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at 804 S. Main Street in Jacksonville. They also meet at 6 p.m. the first and third Thursday of each month at the Lion’s Club building, 540 W. 6th St., in Rusk. The organization provides supportive fellowship for veterans and their families. For more information, contact Bradley Erickson, Peer Services Coordinator, at 903-721-2078.
REMEMBER OR HONOR THE VETERANS IN YOUR LIFE. The Jacksonville Garden Club is selling commemorative bricks for veterans, both past and present, as a fundraising project. Information to be included on each brick includes the name of the service member with his or her rank, branch of service and years served. The bricks will be placed at Buckner Park’s Patriotic Pathway. The cost is $50 per brick. To order, contact Sandra Dickerson at 903-339-1395.
Explore Jacksonville is seeking volunteers of all ages and abilities to help at Love's Lookout Park. For more information, contact (903) 339-3320.
County Roads Rescue, located at 601 Woodlawn Ave. in Jacksonville is accepting clean, bagged aluminum can donations between 9 and 11 a.m. Monday through Friday at the shelter. Email countyroadsrescue@gmail.com to arrange a drop-off.
Cherokee County veterans are invited to apply for federal grant funds offered through Habitat for Humanity of Smith County as part of the Housing Assistance Council Affordable Housing for Rural Veterans Initiative. Funds will provide renovations to make veterans' residences accessible, healthy and safe. To apply, visit www.smithcountyhabitat.org, or call (903) 595-6630.
