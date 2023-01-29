Get your non-profit organization and church events in the Jacksonville Progress’s What’s News calendar free of charge by e-mailing your event information to editor@jacksonvilleprogress.com. The newspaper reserves the right to edit any submission for space and content.
NOTE: Some of the following events may be canceled at a later date. We have removed events that had been canceled as of press time.
Wednesday, Feb. 1
Cherokee County Federal Credit Union, 144 N. Henderson, will host Coffee with a Cop from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1. Rusk residents are encouraged to join their local law enforcement officers for coffee and conversation.
Friday, Feb. 3
Carter BloodCare will conduct a blood drive from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3 at the Family Life Center of Frankston Methodist Church, 161 S. Weldon. To register, visit https://ww3.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/130116. For more information, call Jennie Minter at 903-876-2235
Saturday, Feb. 4
County Roads Rescue will host a free microchip clinic from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at their location, 601 Woodlawn Ave., in Jacksonville. Donations are appreciated but not required. The public is also invited to bring in a pet to check for current microchips or for help registering existing chips. For more information about County Roads Rescue, visit countyroadsrescuetx.org or find the non-profit on Facebook.
Monday, Feb. 6
Carter BloodCare will conduct a blood drive from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6 on the Carter BloodCare Bus in the parking lot of Tractor Supply, 1626 S. Jackson Street. To register, visit https://ww3.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/136755. For more information, call Jessica Whitehead at 903-574-4513.
Tuesday, Feb. 7
Jacksonville College, 105 B J Albritton Dr., will host the 45th annual Manley Distinguished Lecture Seires at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, in Buckner chapel on the college campus. In celebration of Black History Month, the program will feature a program by the Pleasant Hill Quilters and a lecture by Dr. Richard Hackney.
Thursday, Feb. 9
County Judge Chris Davis is slated to speak at the Major Thaddeus Beall Chapter meeting at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at the First Methodist Church, 1031 SE Loop 456. His topic is the El Comino Real de los Tejas also known as SH 21. The meeting is open to visitors. Any woman 18 years or older who can prove lineal, bloodline descent from an ancestor who aided in achieving American independence is eligible to join the DAR. For more information about NSDAR go to the national web site at dar.org or contact local Chapter Regent Vivian Cates at 936-858-3801
Tuesday, Feb. 14
The Jacksonville city council will meet in regular monthly session at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14, at City Hall, 315 S. Ragsdale.
The Bullard city council will meet in regular monthly session at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14, at City Hall, 114 S. Phillips.
The New Summerfield council will meet in regular monthly session at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14, at City Hall, 13280 State Hwy 110 North.
ONGOING
A city-wide prayer gathering is being hosted at 6 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of each month at Hwy 69 Mission, 203 N. Jackson St. Believers of all denominations are invited to join together to seek God’s face and his purpose.
The Jacksonville Kiwanis Club meets weekly at noon on Thursdays at the Jacksonville College Library, 105 BJ Albritton Drive. For information on the Kiwanis Club, visit the website kiwanisclubjacksonville.org or their Facebook page.
Alanon Family Group meetings are held at 4 p.m. Thursdays at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1000 S. Jackson, in Jacksonville. If you love someone with a drinking addiction, Alanon can help you. There are no dues or fees. For more information, call Elizabeth at (903) 284-7311.
The Military Veteran Peer Network hosts regular meet and greet events 6-7 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at 804 S. Main Street in Jacksonville. They also meet at 6 p.m. the first and third Thursday of each month at the Lion’s Club building, 540 W. 6th St., in Rusk. The organization provides supportive fellowship for veterans and their families. For more information, contact Bradley Erickson, Peer Services Coordinator, at 903-721-2078.
REMEMBER OR HONOR THE VETERANS IN YOUR LIFE. The Jacksonville Garden Club is selling commemorative bricks for veterans, both past and present, as a fundraising project. Information to be included on each brick includes the name of the service member with his or her rank, branch of service and years served. The bricks will be placed at Buckner Park’s Patriotic Pathway. The cost is $50 per brick. To order, contact Sandra Dickerson at 903-339-1395.
Explore Jacksonville is seeking volunteers of all ages and abilities to help at Love's Lookout Park. For more information, contact (903) 339-3320.
County Roads Rescue, located at 601 Woodlawn Ave. in Jacksonville is accepting clean, bagged aluminum can donations between 9 and 11 a.m. Monday through Friday at the shelter. Email countyroadsrescue@gmail.com to arrange a drop-off.
Cherokee County veterans are invited to apply for federal grant funds offered through Habitat for Humanity of Smith County as part of the Housing Assistance Council Affordable Housing for Rural Veterans Initiative. Funds will provide renovations to make veterans' residences accessible, healthy and safe. To apply, visit www.smithcountyhabitat.org, or call (903) 595-6630.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.