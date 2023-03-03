Planning an Easter celebration through your church or non-profit? Get it, and other non-profit/church events in the What’s News calendar free of charge by e-mailing your event information to editor@jacksonvilleprogress.com. The newspaper reserves the right to edit any submission for space and content.
NOTE: Some of the following events may be canceled at a later date. We have removed events that had been canceled as of press time.
Saturday, March 4
The Cameron-J. Jarvis Troup Municipal Library, 102 S. Georgia St., will host Gardening 101 with a Master Gardener at 9 a.m. Saturday March 4. Master Gardener Elizabeth Waldrop will give an interactive presentation and demonstration, along with tips and tricks regarding basic flower/vegetable planting. The event is free, but those planning to attend are asked to let the library know so enough space can be allowed. The library can be reached by calling 903-842-3101 or sending email to tlibrary@trouptx.com.
Bikers for Jesus is hosting their fourth annual Chili Cook-Off from 12 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at VFW Post 3984, 201 Memorial Dr., Jacksonville. The entry fee is $5 per person. There is no charge for children under the age of 10. The fee is $20 per chili entry, which must be prepared off-site. A trophy will be awarded for each category: With Beans, Without Beans, Hot and Open (nontraditional such as white, green or vegan), as well as for People’s Choice. For additional information, contact Shelley, Event Chair, at 903-810-4020 or Neva, Fundraising Chair, at 936-652-2036.
The public is invited to Bingo Night in Gallatin at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at the community center, 918 Chandler St., Rusk. A $10 donation allows a participant to play all evening.
The Fred Douglass Community Development Corporation is hosting a Casino Night fundraiser fro 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at The Legacy, 782 CR 1511. Tickets are $50 each and include $20 worth of chips. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Prizes include prepaid cards for gas, movies, clothing stores, and grocery stores; artwork, jewelry, gift baskets, weed whackers, kayaks, and other items. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Lincoln Park renovations project. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit fdcdc.org.
The Cherokee Civic Theatre, 157 W. 5th St. in Rusk, presents ‘Barefoot in the Park’ at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4. Written by Neil Simon, the story follows young newly married New Yorkers Corie and Paul Bratter as they begin life together. Thrown in is a mother, who can’t believe her child is grown, an eccentric neighbor and cameo appearances from local celebrities. To purchase tickets or for information about Cherokee Civic Theatre, visit cherokeetheatre.net.
Sunday, March 5
The Cherokee Civic Theatre, 157 W. 5th St. in Rusk, presents ‘Barefoot in the Park’ at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 5. Written by Neil Simon, the story follows young newly married New Yorkers Corie and Paul Bratter as they begin life together. Thrown in is a mother, who can’t believe her child is grown, an eccentric neighbor and cameo appearances from local celebrities. To purchase tickets or for information about Cherokee Civic Theatre, visit cherokeetheatre.net.
Monday, March 6
Carter BloodCare will host a blood drive from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday, March 6, in the parking lot of Tractor Supply, 1626 S. Jackson St., in Jacksonville. To sign up as a donor, visit ww3.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/136375. For more information, contact Jessica Whitehead at 903-574-4513.
Monday-Tuesday, March 6-7
The Cherokee Civic Theatre, 157 W. 5th St. in Rusk, will host auditions for the final play of the season, Steel Magnolias, at 7:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, March 6 and 7. Needed are four females, playing characters aged 50 to 60, and two females, playing characters in their mid-twenties. Volunteers will also be needed for stage and tech crews. Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script and possibly some other improv exercises.
Wednesday, March 8
Angelina House, 211 Phillip St., will host a free lunch for veterans and a guest at 12 p.m. Wednesday, March 8. Angelina House regularly hosts a veteran lunch the second Wednesday of each month. For more information, contact Ron Seeton, Commander, American Legion Post 152, at 903-721-7292 or ronseeton@aol.com.
Thursday, March 9
The Major Thaddeus Beall Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, is scheduled to meet at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 9, at the First Methodist Church, 1031 SE Loop 456, in Jacksonville. The theme for the meeting, which is open to visitors, is conservation. The program is “Trees of the Bible.” Any woman 18 years or older who can prove lineal, bloodline descent from an ancestor who aided in achieving American independence is eligible to join the DAR. For more information about NSDAR go to the national web site at dar.org or contact local Chapter Regent Vivian Cates at 936-858-3801.
Saturday, March 11
The 2023 Reklaw Trade Day season begins at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 11. Located at The Shacks on Main, 140 W. Main, Reklaw, at the intersection, it can’t be missed. Browse 160-plus booths filled with flea market finds, antiques, collectibles, tools, outdoor gear, refurbished and repurposed furniture, handmade crafts, woodwork, knives, jewelry and trailers of good ol’ junk, along with various product distributors. Shoppers can grab a bite to eat from the food trucks or enjoy a game of cornhole or 4-Across in the new game area. There’s something for everyone. Find the business on Facebook & Instagram @TheShacksOnMain.
Monday, March 13
The Cherokee County Genealogical Society is scheduled to meet at 3 p.m. Monday, March 13, in the community meeting room of the Rusk Public Library, located at 207 E. 6th Street in Rusk. The CCGS is recognizing March as Women’s History Month with a program titled “East Texas Women Who Made a Difference.” For more information about the CCGS, visit cherokeecountygeneaology.com, facebook.com/CherokeeCGS or contact the society directly by calling 903-586-0135 or sending email to cgs@suddenlink.net. The CCGS regular mailing address is P.O. Box 1332, Jacksonville, Texas 75766-1332.
Sunday, March 19
Wonderland Pines is hosting a Spring Fest from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 19. The event, being conducted in support of County Roads Rescue, will feature cotton candy, cornhole and other games, face painting, prizes, mocktails and adoptable pets. Wonderland Pines is a wooded 40-acre venue located at 980 CR 1705, Jacksonville.
ONGOING
A city-wide prayer gathering is being hosted at 6 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of each month at Hwy 69 Mission, 203 N. Jackson St. Believers of all denominations are invited to join together to seek God’s face and his purpose.
The Jacksonville Kiwanis Club meets weekly at noon on Thursdays at the Jacksonville College Library, 105 BJ Albritton Drive. For information on the Kiwanis Club, visit the website kiwanisclubjacksonville.org or their Facebook page.
Alanon Family Group meetings are held at 4 p.m. Thursdays at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1000 S. Jackson, in Jacksonville. If you love someone with a drinking addiction, Alanon can help you. There are no dues or fees. For more information, call Elizabeth at (903) 284-7311.
The Military Veteran Peer Network hosts regular meet and greet events 6-7 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at 804 S. Main Street in Jacksonville. They also meet at 6 p.m. the first and third Thursday of each month at the Lion’s Club building, 540 W. 6th St., in Rusk. The organization provides supportive fellowship for veterans and their families. For more information, contact Bradley Erickson, Peer Services Coordinator, at 903-721-2078.
REMEMBER OR HONOR THE VETERANS IN YOUR LIFE. The Jacksonville Garden Club is selling commemorative bricks for veterans, both past and present, as a fundraising project. Information to be included on each brick includes the name of the service member with his or her rank, branch of service and years served. The bricks will be placed at Buckner Park’s Patriotic Pathway. The cost is $50 per brick. To order, contact Sandra Dickerson at 903-339-1395.
Explore Jacksonville is seeking volunteers of all ages and abilities to help at Love's Lookout Park. For more information, contact (903) 339-3320.
County Roads Rescue, located at 601 Woodlawn Ave. in Jacksonville is accepting clean, bagged aluminum can donations between 9 and 11 a.m. Monday through Friday at the shelter. Email countyroadsrescue@gmail.com to arrange a drop-off.
Cherokee County veterans are invited to apply for federal grant funds offered through Habitat for Humanity of Smith County as part of the Housing Assistance Council Affordable Housing for Rural Veterans Initiative. Funds will provide renovations to make veterans' residences accessible, healthy and safe. To apply, visit www.smithcountyhabitat.org, or call (903) 595-6630.
