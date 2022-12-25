Get your non-profit organization and church events in the Jacksonville Progress’s What’s News calendar free of charge by e-mailing your event information to editor@jacksonvilleprogress.com. The newspaper reserves the right to edit any submission for space and content.
NOTE: Some of the following events may be canceled at a later date. We have removed events that had been canceled as of press time.
Friday, Dec. 30 – Sunday, Jan. 1
Trail to Christ Cowboy Church, 5858 US 79 W., is hosting a youth retreat for students in sixth through twelfth grade beginning at 6 p.m Friday, Dec. 30 and ending at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1. The New Year’s Youth Retreat will feature laser tag, scavenger hunt, rodeo and more. To register, use the link posted on the Trail to Christ Cowboy Church Facebook page. For more information, contact Janae Halbert at 903-521-5017.
Saturday, Dec. 31
Jacksonville Game Night will be hosted from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at Postmasters Coffee, 402 E. US 79. Board games are provided, but participants are welcome to bring their own. The Chess Club will also meet during this time. Anyone with an interest in chess, regardless of skill level, is invited to participate.
Sunday, Jan. 1
The Lighthouse Church, located at 640 Dr. M. Roper Parkway in Bullard, invites the public to join the congregation in person at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1 for a time of worship, prayer and communion and again at 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, Jan. 2 through 7, on Facebook live for prayer and communion. The intent is to begin 2023 with a renewed focus on Jesus.
ONGOING
A city-wide prayer gathering is being hosted at 6 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of each month at Hwy 69 Mission, 203 N. Jackson St. Believers of all denominations are invited to join together to seek God’s face and his purpose.
The Jacksonville Kiwanis Club meets weekly at noon on Thursdays at the Jacksonville College Library, 105 BJ Albritton Drive. For information on the Kiwanis Club, visit the website kiwanisclubjacksonville.org or their Facebook page.
Alanon Family Group meetings are held at 4 p.m. Thursdays at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1000 S. Jackson, in Jacksonville. If you love someone with a drinking addiction, Alanon can help you. There are no dues or fees. For more information, call Elizabeth at (903) 284-7311.
The Military Veteran Peer Network hosts regular meet and greet events 6-7 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at 804 S. Main Street in Jacksonville. They also meet at 6 p.m. the first and third Thursday of each month at the Lion’s Club building, 540 W. 6th St., in Rusk. The organization provides supportive fellowship for veterans and their families. For more information, contact Bradley Erickson, Peer Services Coordinator, at 903-721-2078.
REMEMBER OR HONOR THE VETERANS IN YOUR LIFE. The Jacksonville Garden Club is selling commemorative bricks for veterans, both past and present, as a fundraising project. Information to be included on each brick includes the name of the service member with his or her rank, branch of service and years served. The bricks will be placed at Buckner Park’s Patriotic Pathway. The cost is $50 per brick. To order, contact Sandra Dickerson at 903-339-1395.
Explore Jacksonville is seeking volunteers of all ages and abilities to help at Love's Lookout Park. For more information, contact (903) 339-3320.
County Roads Rescue, located at 601 Woodlawn Ave. in Jacksonville is accepting clean, bagged aluminum can donations between 9 and 11 a.m. Monday through Friday at the shelter. Email countyroadsrescue@gmail.com to arrange a drop-off.
Cherokee County veterans are invited to apply for federal grant funds offered through Habitat for Humanity of Smith County as part of the Housing Assistance Council Affordable Housing for Rural Veterans Initiative. Funds will provide renovations to make veterans' residences accessible, healthy and safe. To apply, visit www.smithcountyhabitat.org, or call (903) 595-6630.
