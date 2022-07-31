Is your church hosting a vacation Bible school this summer? Get your VBS and other non-profit organization’s events in the Jacksonville Progress’s What’s News calendar free of charge by e-mailing your event information to editor@jacksonvilleprogress.com. The newspaper reserves the right to edit any submission for space and content.
NOTE: Some of the following events may be canceled at a later date. We have removed events that had been canceled as of press time.
Monday, Aug. 1
A blood drive will be conducted on the Carter BloodCare Bus 2-6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, in the parking lot of Tractor Supply, 1626 S. Jackson in Jacksonville. To sign up, visit ww3.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/128701.
Saturday, Aug. 6
Trail to Christ Cowboy Church, 5858 US Hwy 9 West, is hosting a Kid’s Day Camp, 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 6. This camp is open to students in kindergarten through sixth grade. To pre-register, scan the QR code on the event page, which can be found on the Trail to Christ Cowboy Church Facebook page.
Monday, Aug. 8
The Cherokee County AgriLife Extension Service is conducting a class on cool season crops at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8. This class can be attended in person at the extension office, 165 E. 6th St. in Rusk, or via Zoom, by registering at agrilife.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJ0tc-isrjwoGtOALAVE2e6K-C-Uf_10dxtA. Additional classes are planned for Sept. 12, Fruit Tree and Nut Care; Oct. 10, Winter Prep; and Nov. 14, Native Plants. For more information, email Horticulture Extension Agent Kim Benton at Kim.Benton@ag.tamu.edu.
The Troup city council will conduct monthly business beginning at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, at the Cameron-J. Jarvis Troup Municipal Library, 102 S. Georgia.
Tuesday, Aug. 9
The Jacksonville city council will meet in regular monthly session beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, at city hall, 315 E. Ragsdale. Agendas are posted to the city’s website, jacksonvilletx.org, 72 hours prior to scheduled meetings. Council meetings are live-streamed to the city’s YouTube channel, a link to which can also be found on the city’s website.
Thursday, Aug. 11
Peoples Church of Jacksonville, 14089 US 79 East, is hosting a job fair 12-6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11. The fair is sponsored by the Jacksonville Economic Development Corporation, the Jacksonville Chamber and Workforce Solutions. The public is invited to learn about job opportunities and apply with local businesses. For questions, call 1-844-ETWORKS or send email to easttexasworkforce.org.
Saturday, Aug. 20
The Rusk County Master Gardeners are hosting a free Fall Gardening seminar 9 a.m. until 12 noon Saturday, Aug. 20, at the Rusk County Extension Office, 113 E. Fordall, Henderson. The seminar features Joe Masabni, PhD, Extension Vegetable Specialist, Texas A&M Research and Extension Center.
ONGOING
A city-wide prayer gathering is being hosted at 6 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of each month at Hwy 69 Mission, 203 N. Jackson St. Believers of all denominations are invited to join together to seek God’s face and his purpose.
The Jacksonville Kiwanis Club meets weekly at noon on Thursdays at the Jacksonville College Library, 105 BJ Albritton Drive. For information on the Kiwanis Club, visit the website kiwanisclubjacksonville.org or their Facebook page.
Alanon Family Group meetings are held at 4 p.m. Thursdays at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1000 S. Jackson, in Jacksonville. If you love someone with a drinking addiction, Alanon can help you. There are no dues or fees. For more information, call Elizabeth at (903) 284-7311.
The Military Veteran Peer Network hosts regular meet and greet events 6-7 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at 804 S. Main Street in Jacksonville. They also meet at 6 p.m. the first and third Thursday of each month at the Lion’s Club building, 540 W. 6th St., in Rusk. The organization provides supportive fellowship for veterans and their families. For more information, contact Bradley Erickson, Peer Services Coordinator, at 903-721-2078.
THERE’S A BRICK FOR YOU. The Jacksonville Garden Club is selling commemorative bricks for veterans, both past and present, as a fundraising project. The bricks will be placed at Buckner Park’s Patriotic Pathway. Information to be included on each brick includes the name of the service member with his or her rank, branch of service and years served. The cost is $50 per brick. Interested parties should contact Sandra Dickerson at 903-339-1395.
Explore Jacksonville is seeking volunteers of all ages and abilities to help at Love's Lookout Park. For more information, contact (903) 339-3320.
County Roads Rescue, located at 601 Woodlawn Ave. in Jacksonville is accepting clean, bagged aluminum can donations between 9 and 11 a.m. Monday through Friday at the shelter. Email countyroadsrescue@gmail.com to arrange a drop-off.
Cherokee County veterans are invited to apply for federal grant funds offered through Habitat for Humanity of Smith County as part of the Housing Assistance Council Affordable Housing for Rural Veterans Initiative. Funds will provide renovations to make veterans' residences accessible, healthy and safe. To apply, visit www.smithcountyhabitat.org, or call (903) 595-6630.
