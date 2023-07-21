Get your non-profit organization and church events in the Jacksonville Progress’s What’s News calendar free of charge by e-mailing your event information to editor@jacksonvilleprogress.com. The newspaper reserves the right to edit any submission for space and content.
NOTE: Some of the following events may be canceled at a later date. We have removed events that had been canceled as of press time.
Saturday, July 22
Thespians in Training, the Cherokee Civic Theatre’s summer youth camp, will present a showcase of plays by the various troups throughout the day Saturday, July 22. Performances will be at 10:30 a.m. and 1, 3:30, and 7 p.m. at the theater, 157 W. 5th St., in Rusk. The public in invited to attend the performances and encourage the youth as the develop their skills. The admission fee is a non-perishable food item which will be donated to the Good Samaritan.
Wednesday, July 26
Austin Bank, 200 E. Commerce St., will host Coffee with a Cop Wednesday, July 26. This is no agenda and there are no speeches, just an opportunity for residents and their neighborhood officers to have coffee and conversation.
A retirement reception will be held for Troup Police Chief Pat Hendrix at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 27 at the Cameran-J. Jarvis Troup Municipal Libary, 102 S. Georgia. The public is invited.
Thursday, July 27
The Troup city council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at the Cameron-J. Jarvis Troup Municipal Library, 202 S. Georgia. Agendas are posted on the city’s website, trouptx.com, under the City Government tab and are normally available 72 hours prior to the meeting. For more information, contact city hall at 903-842-3128.
Friday, July 28
The Tree of Promise, a non-profit organization in Rusk, will host its annual More Than a Backpack event from 4 to 7 p.m., July 28, at the Rusk Civic Center, 555 Euclid. The event offers free school supplies for PK4 through 8th grade. Binder, pens and paper are available for high school students. Participants are asked to preregister for the event at forms.gle/sa9c7nz2yorAE5bs6. Those not registered will be served on a first-come, first served basis. Participants must provide proof they reside within the Rusk ISD service boundaries.
Saturday, July 29
The Jacksonville Fire Department will host Splash Day 2023 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at the Nichols Green Splash Pad, 1215 Heritage Drive. Snow cones and tacos will be provided from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., free of charge. The food is sponsored by the Jacksonville Economic Development Corporation and Taqueria Torres.
Musick Park, located at 250 E. Third St. in Rusk, will show the movie ‘Who Framed Roger Rabbit?’ Saturday, July 29. The movie and popcorn are free. Hot dogs, chips and snacks will be available for purchase. Visitors are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating. Visit the Musick Park Facebook page for more information.
Tuesday, Aug. 1
Kristi Martin Realty, 124 W. Duval, in Troup, will host a Back to School Bash 2-6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1. The event boasts vendors, fun and school supply hand outs.
Sunday, Aug. 6
New Hope Baptist Church, 12580 FM 747, in Jacksonville, will celebrate their 156th annual homecoming. Services include a 10 a.m. Sunday school and 11 a.m. morning service. Former pastor C.D. Walker is to be the guest speaker. A barbecue lunch will be provided; members are asked to bring a side dish or dessert. A book about the history of New Hope Baptist Church will be available for $25 each, with all proceeds to benefit the church’s historical marker fund. The public is invited to help the church celebrate this milestone.
ONGOING
A city-wide prayer gathering is being hosted at 6 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of each month at Hwy 69 Mission, 203 N. Jackson St. Believers of all denominations are invited to join together to seek God’s face and his purpose.
FREE Veterans meals are served on the 2nd Wednesday of each month at noon at Angelina House, 211 Philip Street, Jacksonville. A guest speaker will entertain, inform and support us briefly prior to a delicious meal. Come and bring a guest with you and enjoy fellowship with your fellow veterans. For more information, Contact Ron Seeton at 903-721-7292 or ronseeton@aol.com.
The Jacksonville Kiwanis Club meets weekly at noon on Thursdays at the Jacksonville College Library, 105 BJ Albritton Drive. For information on the Kiwanis Club, visit the website kiwanisclubjacksonville.org or their Facebook page.
Alanon Family Group meetings are held at 4 p.m. Thursdays at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1000 S. Jackson, in Jacksonville. If you love someone with a drinking addiction, Alanon can help you. There are no dues or fees. For more information, call Elizabeth at (903) 284-7311.
The Military Veteran Peer Network hosts regular meet and greet events 6-7 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at 804 S. Main Street in Jacksonville. They also meet at 6 p.m. the first and third Thursday of each month at the Lion’s Club building, 540 W. 6th St., in Rusk. The organization provides supportive fellowship for veterans and their families. For more information, contact Bradley Erickson, Peer Services Coordinator, at 903-721-2078.
The Poetry Club meets from 10 a.m. until 12 noon the first Saturday of the month at the Jacksonville Public Library, 526 E. Commerce Street. The public is invited to visit, share their poems or just come and listen to the poems of others. No experience or commitment is necessary.
REMEMBER OR HONOR THE VETERANS IN YOUR LIFE. The Jacksonville Garden Club is selling commemorative bricks for veterans, both past and present, as a fundraising project. Information to be included on each brick includes the name of the service member with his or her rank, branch of service and years served. The bricks will be placed at Buckner Park’s Patriotic Pathway. The cost is $50 per brick. To order, contact Sandra Dickerson at 903-339-1395.
Explore Jacksonville is seeking volunteers of all ages and abilities to help at Love's Lookout Park. For more information, contact (903) 339-3320.
County Roads Rescue, located at 601 Woodlawn Ave. in Jacksonville is accepting clean, bagged aluminum can donations between 9 and 11 a.m. Monday through Friday at the shelter. Email countyroadsrescue@gmail.com to arrange a drop-off.
Cherokee County veterans are invited to apply for federal grant funds offered through Habitat for Humanity of Smith County as part of the Housing Assistance Council Affordable Housing for Rural Veterans Initiative. Funds will provide renovations to make veterans' residences accessible, healthy and safe. To apply, visit www.smithcountyhabitat.org, or call (903) 595-6630.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.