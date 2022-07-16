Is your church hosting a vacation Bible school this summer? Get your VBS and other non-profit organization’s events in the Jacksonville Progress’s What’s News calendar free of charge by e-mailing your event information to editor@jacksonvilleprogress.com. The newspaper reserves the right to edit any submission for space and content.
NOTE: Some of the following events may be canceled at a later date. We have removed events that had been canceled as of press time.
Monday, July 18
The monthly meeting of the Troup Community Development Corporation will be conducted beginning 5:30 p.m. Monday, July 18, at the Cameron-J. Jarvis Troup Municipal Library, 202 S. Georgia Street.
The Troup Independent School District’s board of trustees will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, July 18, at the Administration Building, 201 N. Carolina Street.
The Troup city council will hold a regular monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 18, at the Cameron-J. Jarvis Troup Municipal Library.
Thursday, July 21
The Jacksonville Public Library will host family movie night beginning at 5:15 p.m. Thursday, July 21. The featured film is Walt Disney’s animated Brother Bear. Chicken spaghetti will be served for dinner. For more information about the services and programs of the Jacksonville library, visit the library page on the city’s website, jacksonvilletx.org, or go directly to jacksonvilletx.org/417/Jacksonville-Public-Library. The library also maintains a Facebook page.
Saturday, July 23
Calvary Baptist Church, 122 W. Tena St. in Jacksonville, will host a one-day vacation Bible school from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, July 23. The program, titled Fruits of the Spirit, is for children ages four through sixth grade. Lunch and snacks will be provided. For more information about the church, visit the Calvary Baptist Jacksonville Facebook page or visit the church’s website at mycalvarybaptistchurch.org/default.aspx.
Sunday, July 24
Trail to Christ Cowboy Church will host a kids splash day at 10:45, or when dismissed from service, Sunday, July 24. Participants will enjoy water games and snow cones from Kona Ice. Trail to Christ Cowboy church is located at 5858 Hwy 79 W. For more information, contact Mary Lou Bauer at 903-520-8123.
Saturday, July 30
The Rusk Public Library is hosting the first Kid’s Annual Bake-off competition at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 30. From cookies to casseroles and everything in between, children are encouraged to be creative and bring their entry, along with the recipe, for judging. There is an entrance fee of $10 per entry. All items must be homemade. Entries will be judged in three age categories, 4-8, 8-12 and 12-17. Entry forms are available at the library, 207 E. 6th St. For more information, call 903-683-5916.
A free concert featuring Ragland will be held at Rusk’s Musick Park, located at 250 E. Third St., 7-9 p.m. Saturday, July 30. Those planning to attend are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or other seating.
ONGOING
A city-wide prayer gathering is being hosted at 6 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of each month at Hwy 69 Mission, 203 N. Jackson St. Believers of all denominations are invited to join together to seek God’s face and his purpose.
The Jacksonville Kiwanis Club meets weekly at noon on Thursdays at the Jacksonville College Library, 105 BJ Albritton Drive. For information on the Kiwanis Club, visit the website kiwanisclubjacksonville.org or their Facebook page.
Alanon Family Group meetings are held at 4 p.m. Thursdays at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1000 S. Jackson, in Jacksonville. If you love someone with a drinking addiction, Alanon can help you. There are no dues or fees. For more information, call Elizabeth at (903) 284-7311.
The Military Veteran Peer Network hosts regular meet and greet events 6-7 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at 804 S. Main Street in Jacksonville. They also meet at 6 p.m. the first and third Thursday of each month at the Lion’s Club building, 540 W. 6th St., in Rusk. The organization provides supportive fellowship for veterans and their families. For more information, contact Bradley Erickson, Peer Services Coordinator, at 903-721-2078.
THERE’S A BRICK FOR YOU. The Jacksonville Garden Club is selling commemorative bricks for veterans, both past and present, as a fundraising project. The bricks will be placed at Buckner Park’s Patriotic Pathway. Information to be included on each brick includes the name of the service member with his or her rank, branch of service and years served. The cost is $50 per brick. Interested parties should contact Sandra Dickerson at 903-339-1395.
Explore Jacksonville is seeking volunteers of all ages and abilities to help at Love's Lookout Park. For more information, contact (903) 339-3320.
County Roads Rescue, located at 601 Woodlawn Ave. in Jacksonville is accepting clean, bagged aluminum can donations between 9 and 11 a.m. Monday through Friday at the shelter. Email countyroadsrescue@gmail.com to arrange a drop-off.
Cherokee County veterans are invited to apply for federal grant funds offered through Habitat for Humanity of Smith County as part of the Housing Assistance Council Affordable Housing for Rural Veterans Initiative. Funds will provide renovations to make veterans' residences accessible, healthy and safe. To apply, visit www.smithcountyhabitat.org, or call (903) 595-6630.
