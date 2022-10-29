Get your non-profit organization and church events in the Jacksonville Progress’s What’s News calendar free of charge by e-mailing your event information to editor@jacksonvilleprogress.com. The newspaper reserves the right to edit any submission for space and content.
NOTE: Some of the following events may be canceled at a later date. We have removed events that had been canceled as of press time.
Sunday, Oct. 30
Calvary Baptist Church is hosting a fall festival from 2 to 5 p.m. at 122 W. Tena St. in Jacksonville. The event is free and will feature a bouncy house, photo booth and games.
Central Baptist Church is hosting a Fall Festival 6 to 8:30 p.m. in the back parking lot of the church, 1909 E. Rusk/US 79, in Jacksonville. The community is invited to bring their children in their best costumes and enjoy fun, food, games, bounce houses, hay rides and plenty of candy.
Monday, Oct. 31
The annual Rusk Chamber-sponsored Scare on the Square is set for 4:30 p.m.. Monday, Oct. 31. Local businesses, non-profits and others set up around the square to hand out candy. The haunted law office is a treat for those who enjoy a little fright in their life. The Cherokee Civic Theatre will also host a wizard house, as a fundraiser, during this event.
The annual Jacksonville Chamber-sponsored Trunk or Treat is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31 in downtown. The entry fee is $1 or one canned good per trick-or-treater. Proceeds benefit HOPE and the Crisis Center. For more information, or to register as a vendor, visit jacksonvilletexas.com and type Trunk or Treat in the search box, or call the Chamber at 903-584-2217. Deadline to register as a vendor is Friday, Oct. 28.
A Trick or Treat Haunted Trail is being conducted 7:30-10 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, at 1250 CR 3407, in Jacksonville (just four miles out, off Hwy 175 W.). Proceeds benefit County Roads Rescue which helps stray dogs and cats find homes. The trial is $1 per child. A hot dog supper, consisting of a hot dog, chips, drink and cupcake, will be available for purchase while waiting your turn. Meals are $1.50 each. Trick or treat candy for toddlers and ‘scaredy-cats’ are also available for those who might want to just make a donation. For more information, call 903-316-1308.
Tuesday, Nov. 1
This month’s Coffee with a Cop is being hosted 8-9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 27. by the McDonalds, 402 S. Jackson. No speeches. No agendas. This is just an opportunity to get to know the officers that serve your city.
Saturday, Nov. 5
Ministerio Home, born during the COVID pandemic, has recently organized into a Pentecostal church and invites the public to its open house at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at 625 College Ave. The pastor of the newly organized church is Juan Nemecio, who emphasizes teaching the gospel in logos and rhema. The open house is for the public to meet members of the church, view the building and enjoy a meal. Regular worship service is 11 a.m. Sundays and is conducted in both Spanish and English. Prayer meetings are held at 7 p.m. Wednesdays. For more information, visit the Ministerio Home Facebook page.
Ministerio Home, nacio durante la pandemia del COVID, ha estado organizado en Evangelo Pentecostes y les invita al publico a su nueva casa ala 1 p.m Sabado, Nov. 5 en 625 College Ave. El pastor de la nueva organizacion es Juan Nemecio tiene el llamado del evangelio en logos y rhema para hoy la inauguracion es para conocer alos miembros y conocer las instalaciones y disfrutar de una comida. Servicios regulares Domingo alas 11:00 a.m. es tambien traducido en Ingles y Espanol. Hay oracion de peticiones los Miercoles alas 7 p.m para mas informacion visite la pagina de Ministerio Home en Facebook.
Friday, Nov. 11
The third annual Veteran’s Patriotic Pathway Celebration, sponsored by the Jacksonville Garden Club, is set for 11:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at the Buckner Park flag pole. The program lineup features Mayor Randy Gorham, Jacksonville High School Choir, a saxaphone tribute, “singing veteran,” special award presented to a local veteran, a 21 gun salute by the U.S. Marine Corps League and Patriot Guard Riders. The public is invited to attend and help honor all veterans.
Saturday, Nov. 12
The Shacks on Main will host the next Reklaw Trade Day from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at 140 W. Main, Reklaw. Visit and browse through 60 plus booths filled with flea market finds, antiques, collectibles, tools, outdoor gear, refurbished and repurposed furniture, handmade crafts, woodwork, knives, jewelry, trailers of good ol' junk and various product distributors. After all that shopping, sit down and enjoy some grub from the food trucks. Find them on Facebook and Instagram @ The Shacks on Main.
Sunday-Tuesday, Nov. 13-15
Ambassadors for Christ, 1013 Border St. in Jacksonville will host revival services Sunday, Nov. 13 through Tuesday, Nov. 15, in partnership with Strong Hands Ministries in Dallas. Both churches belong to the Elyon Covenant Alliance, a multi-state group of churches. Apostle Tony Monk Sr. will officiate all services. Guest speakers will include Prophetess Wanessa Monk, 6 p.m. Sunday; Dr. C. Jackson an Elder S. Weatherall, 7 p.m., Monday and Bishop H. Mayes, 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Ambassadors for Christ Pastor Dwight L. Rivers and Lady Dee Rivers, along with the congregation, invite the public to, “Come, experience God with us.” Regular services are 10 a.m. Sunday school and 11 a.m. worship on Sundays and 6 p.m. Wednesdays.
For more information about the church, visit the Ambassadors For Christ, Jacksonville Texas Facebook page.
ONGOING
A city-wide prayer gathering is being hosted at 6 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of each month at Hwy 69 Mission, 203 N. Jackson St. Believers of all denominations are invited to join together to seek God’s face and his purpose.
The Jacksonville Kiwanis Club meets weekly at noon on Thursdays at the Jacksonville College Library, 105 BJ Albritton Drive. For information on the Kiwanis Club, visit the website kiwanisclubjacksonville.org or their Facebook page.
Alanon Family Group meetings are held at 4 p.m. Thursdays at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1000 S. Jackson, in Jacksonville. If you love someone with a drinking addiction, Alanon can help you. There are no dues or fees. For more information, call Elizabeth at (903) 284-7311.
The Military Veteran Peer Network hosts regular meet and greet events 6-7 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at 804 S. Main Street in Jacksonville. They also meet at 6 p.m. the first and third Thursday of each month at the Lion’s Club building, 540 W. 6th St., in Rusk. The organization provides supportive fellowship for veterans and their families. For more information, contact Bradley Erickson, Peer Services Coordinator, at 903-721-2078.
REMEMBER OR HONOR THE VETERANS IN YOUR LIFE. The Jacksonville Garden Club is selling commemorative bricks for veterans, both past and present, as a fundraising project. Information to be included on each brick includes the name of the service member with his or her rank, branch of service and years served. The bricks will be placed at Buckner Park’s Patriotic Pathway. The cost is $50 per brick. To order, contact Sandra Dickerson at 903-339-1395.
Explore Jacksonville is seeking volunteers of all ages and abilities to help at Love's Lookout Park. For more information, contact (903) 339-3320.
County Roads Rescue, located at 601 Woodlawn Ave. in Jacksonville is accepting clean, bagged aluminum can donations between 9 and 11 a.m. Monday through Friday at the shelter. Email countyroadsrescue@gmail.com to arrange a drop-off.
Cherokee County veterans are invited to apply for federal grant funds offered through Habitat for Humanity of Smith County as part of the Housing Assistance Council Affordable Housing for Rural Veterans Initiative. Funds will provide renovations to make veterans' residences accessible, healthy and safe. To apply, visit www.smithcountyhabitat.org, or call (903) 595-6630.
