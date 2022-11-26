It’s that time of year again: time to bring out the ornaments, the decorations, the lights – but first, you need a tree. Although a Christmas tree farm could not be found within the parameters of the county, there are a few possibilities nearby, with two being the closest driving distance to Jacksonville.
From Jacksonville, travel down State Highway 204 to Cushing, and take a right on FM 225 to arrive in Douglass. From there, it is easy to find 11807 West State Highway 21, where interested Christmas tree seekers will arrive at Nichols Tree Haven.
Owned and operated by Adrian and Mary Nichols for the past three years, the farm’s 18 acres are planted with Virginia pines – but not all have made it through the 2022 drought.
“Our trees are about 4 to 5 years old,” Adrian Nichols said. “We probably lost 90% of our crop this year due to the dry weather. But, we still have plenty to sell, and we keep planting so we will hopefully be able to replace those. It takes awhile for them to grow, you know.”
Nichols said many Christmas tree growers have gotten out of the business.
“A lot of the farms have just closed. The older farmers die or retire and their kids don’t want to take over their business. It’s also hard to find people who want to put in that much work.
“It’s a year-round endeavor. We plant in January. In spring, we weed eat and mow. They take trimming and maintenance. We shear in July and again in October. It’s a lot of work,” he said.
The tree farmer hopes to increase profits, though, by offering handmade crafts at Christmas time, but also possibly at Easter and other seasonal opportunities. While at the farm, visitors are also able to enjoy the opportunity to sit around a fire pit and enjoy a hot cup of cocoa and make s’mores.
And, visitors to the farm can ride a trailer pulled by a four-wheeler or tractor out to the trees.
“We prefer they cut their own trees,” he said, “but we are glad to help them if that is needed.” He said they will also have a number of pre-cut trees available for purchase, as well.
Trees at Nichols Tree Haven are sold at $10 per foot, a seemingly fair price to pay for a family adventure. Nichols said the farm would be open from 10 am until dusk, starting Nov. 25 and continuing every Friday, Saturday and Sunday until all trees are sold.
For more information, contact the farm at 936-652-0169.
Dadda G’s Christmas Trees is a family owned and operated enterprise located in, well, Mt. Enterprise, at 15716 US Highway 2595. Their listing on texaschristmastrees.net boasts of acres of Virginia Pine, as well an assortment of fresh pre-cut Frazier firs, and the owners say they don’t just sell trees, they sell memories.
Travel down US Highway 259 S, to 14.6 miles south of Henderson, beginning Friday, Nov. 25, from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thereafter, the farm will be open Saturdays and Sundays until their inventory has been sold out.
Potential buyers can reach owners Mark and Betty Lollar on Facebook at Dadda G’s Christmas Trees, or by calling 903-822-3811.
Poinsettias are more readily available in the county, but the few farms who offer poinsettias in Cherokee County are mostly wholesalers.
Bob Brown Plant Farm, Inc. is located in New Summerfield, between State Highway 110 and US Highway 79. Although the farm is a wholesaler, plant manager and co-owner Dean Brown said his poinsettias are mostly sold in East Texas.
“We sell to a lot of schools for fundraisers,” he said. “Jacksonville ISD, Rusk, Alto, Tyler: I’ve sold to most of them. Also, a lot of the churches in the area buy them each year.”
The manager and his employees plant 6,000 poinsettias every year, and he said they are all sold out every year before the end of the Christmas season..
“Most are already booked in advance,” he said. “We do have some extra this year, for churches and other groups who buy wholesale.”
Down the road from Bob Brown is Alcatraz Plant Farm, found at 2915 US Highway 79 toward Henderson. Alcatraz does sell retail, and is open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for interested shoppers.
“We have red ones and white ones,” employee Cezar Hernandez said. “Prices are $10 for 6.5-inch pots.”
In Jacksonville, Joe Smith Plant Farms is a wholesaler, while the Garden Center that is owned by the same family, is a retailer. The Smiths have been in business together for some 44 years, and have seen the industry change in the last few years.
“A lot of the smaller farms have been taken over by the bigger corporations,” Joe Smith said.
His farm wholesales mostly in the southern part of Texas, while reserving 400 to 500 of the plants for retail sales at his garden center on US Highway 79 between Jacksonville and New Summerfield.
His wife, Betty, said she enjoys selling the plants every year, and said that although growing the plants is a lot of work, those who buy them for the holidays don’t have to do a lot to maintain them.
“Just put about a half cup of ice cubes in the pot about once a week,” she said. “That’s all they need.”
Smith said he likes the Christmas sales because the Christmas season is joyous.
“I like the season for what it represents; the birth of Christ. It’s just nice to see people getting ready for Christmas.”
“ O Christmas tree, O Christmas tree, how lovely are thy branches.”
1901 – The first Christmas Tree farm was started in 1901 when W.V. McGalliard planted 25,000 Norway spruce on his farm in New Jersey. Also in 1901, Theodore Roosevelt tried to stop the practice of having Christmas Trees out of concern about the destruction of forests. His two sons didn’t agree and enlisted the help of conservationist Gifford Pinchot to persuade the president that, done properly, the practice was not harmful to the forests.
1930s – President Franklin D. Roosevelt started a Christmas Tree farm on his estate in Hyde Park, New York.
1966 – The National Christmas Tree Association began its time-honored tradition of having the Grand Champion grower present a Christmas Tree to the First Lady for display in the Blue Room of the White House. That year, Howard Pierce of Black River Falls, Wisconsin, presented a tree to President Lyndon Johnson and First Lady Lady Bird Johnson.
Today – Approximately 25-30 million Real Christmas Trees are sold each year in the United States. Almost all of these come from Christmas Tree plantations.
Timeline provided by The Rocks Christmas Tree Farm, Bethlehem, NH.
“ Sing Christmas song Poinsettia red, For in a lowly manger bed, a little babe was born.” (from a Jamaican Christmas Poinsettia Carol)
1600s - So how did poinsettias and Christmas become intertwined? The poinsettia was first associated with Christmas in southern Mexico, when Franciscan priests used the colorful leaves and bracts to adorn extravagant nativity scenes.
1827 - History of Poinsettias in the U.S. Joel Robert Poinsett, the nation’s first ambassador to Mexico, introduced poinsettias to the United States. As the plant grew in popularity, it was eventually named after Poinsett, who had a long and honored career as a congressman and a founder of the Smithsonian Institution.
2014 - According to poinsettia flower history provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, American growers produced more than 33 million poinsettias in 2014. More than 11 million were grown that year in California and North Carolina, the two highest producers. -
from Gardening Know How: Poinsettias And Christmas – History Of Poinsettias
