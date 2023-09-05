The Whitehouse Farmer’s Market joined the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce and was welcomed with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday, Aug. 29.
The Whitehouse Farmer’s Market promotes itself as a place one can connect with farmers, bakers and makers. Located at 109 E. Main St., some of the items one can find include locally grown produce and flowers, baked goods, homemade crafts, goat’s milk products and farm fresh eggs.
The weekly market is open from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. each Saturday.
For a list of current vendors, visit whitehousefarmersmarket.org/vendors.
For an application to become a vendor or to review the bylaws, visit whitehousefarmersmarket.org/faq.
To contact the market, send email to whitehousefarmersmarket@gmail.com, or call 903-521-7310.
