Again this year, on Christmas Eve, the North American Aerospace Defense Command will begin, starting at the North Pole, tracking the journey of Santa Claus. At the Vanishing Texana Museum, being historians, we couldn’t help but wonder where Santa was born, his life growing up and how he came to choose the North Pole as a base for his operations. Following are the results of our extensive research.
Regardless of what we’ve been told, Santa Claus was a real person. He was born in 270 A.D. at a place called Myra in Asia Minor (now Turkey). His parents named him Nicholas. He was a very rich man because his wealthy parents had passed on early in his life. His parents had taught their son the importance of giving and sharing without expecting anything in return.
Nicholas joined the Catholic Church and soon became known for his helping the poor and giving secret gifts to people in need and became a Bishop. We discovered several legends about Nicholas’ generosity. One of them provides a clue as to how the hanging of stockings by the fireplace first started.
The legend goes that there was a poor man who had three daughters. He could not gather enough wealth for a dowry and so his daughters could not get married. Nicholas heard about the man’s situation and one night he secretly dropped a bag of gold down the chimney of the man’s house. The bag bounced into the stockings of the oldest daughter who had hung them up to dry. In the morning, when she awoke she found the gold that would allow her to select almost any suitor she wished. This event was repeated again for the second daughter. Determined to thank the person who had given his daughters the gold, their father hid by the fire place one night and caught Bishop Nicholas dropping a bag of gold for the third daughter. Nicholas begged the man not to tell anyone, but soon the news got out and when anyone received a secret gift, it was thought that it was from Nicholas. Because of the exemplary life he led, Nicholas was soon made a Saint. By other acts during his life, he soon also became the saint of children, sailors, the poor and other deserving people.
During the reign of the Roman Emperor Diocletian, St. Nicholas was exiled from his homeland and later put in prison during the persecution of Christians by the emperor. Later, during the reign of Emperor Constantine, he was released. We suspect Diocletian is on the permanent Naughty List. Also, there are two solid gold coins minted during the reign of Constantine that are on display in the museum.
St. Nicholas resumed his life of giving and help to the poor until his death in December of 345. A cathedral was built in his name in Myra, where his bones were laid to rest and became a popular pilgrimage site. In 1087, Italian sailors stole his bones, supposedly to protect them from invading non-Christian Turks, and re-interned them at a church in the Italian port town of Bari where they remain today.
The spirit of St. Nicholas remained alive in the hearts of those who had received his gifts and the children of those people. His legend lives on in stories and plays written during the Middle Ages. In the 16th century, he finally receives credit for all the gifts being given to children at Christmas, although some referred to him as St. Christmas, Father Christmas or Old Man Christmas. Scandinavians carried his Greek name to the United States where the pronunciation of “St. Nicholas” was corrupted to become “Santa Claus.” The priestly red robes of the bishop of Myra are reflected in the attire of Santa Claus.
Because of the continued delivery of presents to children, people began a search for where Santa Claus now lived. The first clue comes from a series of 34 drawings submitted to the magazine “Harper’s Weekly” by Thomas Nast. In one of these drawings, Nast features a village called “Santa Claussville, N.P.” As you may have guessed, N.P. stood for the North Pole. At the time, no one had ever ventured anywhere near the North Pole. At the North Pole, Santa found a reliable work force of Elfins, a land of reindeer to provide transportation, and a location where he would not be intruded upon by the press. An actual page from an 1863 Harper’s Weekly magazine showing St. Nicholas greeting children is on display in your museum.
