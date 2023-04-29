Some people call them snowbirds, but since these folks already live in the mostly-balmy weather of Texas, they are appropriately labeled “winter Texans.”
David and Vicki Reynolds of Jacksonville have been traveling to Donna, Texas annually since 2007, spending two months out of the year with friends who have traveled from even farther north, and who can actually claim the snowbird title.
“We have friends from Minnesota that we meet there,” Vicki Reynolds said. “We met the first couple in 1989 when we were riding a motorcycle in Yellowstone, and we just became friends and started riding our bikes with them for about twenty years. On a trip to Idaho, we met some of their friends, and one couple from that trip also joins us in Donna.”
Reynolds said that she and David pull a fifth-wheel camper with their truck, their home away from home. While they are in the Valley, they enjoy the camaraderie of their friends. Although they don’t usually take their motorcycles, they do take a lot of sight-seeing trips.
“We go to a lot of concerts, go to parks, etc. There is a birding area at a nearby park we enjoy. There’s a drawbridge on a cable that crosses into Mexico, but we never go into that town; we just ride across the drawbridge and back.”
Reynolds said they do travel into Progreso, Mexico, though, for shopping and even medical treatments.
“We go to the dentist. I get my eyeglasses there. You can even get antibiotics over the counter,” she said.
The ladies in the group they have been meeting regularly for years, often travel to South Padre Island, mere hour away from Donna.
The travelers pass mile after mile of farmland and orchards during their travel to the valley region, and enjoy seeing and buying the fresh oranges and grapefruit gown there.
“Once, we went to an avocado orchard,” Reynolds said. “I had never seen avocados growing on trees before.”
During their two month tenure, the Reynolds attend First Baptist Church in San Juan, a nearby town.
“We love our church family there as much as we love ours here,” Reynolds said.
The couple have been married 61 years, and were wed when Vicki was 15 and David was 19. Someone asked Vicki Reynolds recently how she can stand to ride a motorcycle for two weeks holding on to her husband, and she replied, “I guess we’re just still in love.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.