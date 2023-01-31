pexels-markus-spiske-110874.jpg

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Cherokee County through 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1.

The advisory indicates cold rain will transition to light freezing rain, as early as later this morning across portions of the region. This is more likely to occur this evening into the overnight hours as temperatures are expected to fall to near freezing.

Total ice accumulations are expected to reach one-tenth to less than one quarter of an inch.

The National Weather Service warns difficult travel conditions are possible, which could impact the morning or evening commute.

