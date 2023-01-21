Wendy Emprimo specializes in skin, singles and song, in one way or another, and not necessarily in that order.
The 50-something year-old Emprimo is a brand partner with Young Living, a company that manufactures and sells essential oils. She is also the Singles leader at Central Baptist Church, and works at radio station KBJS in Jacksonville, where she is the office manager and Assistant Chief of Operations. No, she is not a singer, but does ensure others enjoy the sound of music.
Her connection with the radio station began in 2014, when she brought some essential oils to a disc jockey working there at the time. Impressed with the atmosphere there, she began volunteering, and then was hired as office manager. She worked part-time for awhile, because one of her other roles was homeschooling her nephew.
“I homeschooled David for 16 years,” she said, “but started working part-time at the radio station during his last three years of school.”
For the past two years, Emprimo has been learning how to download and upload programs, under the direction of Station Manager Randy Featherston and Operations Director John Paul Little. Bob Shivery is the station’s owner.
As the Singles Leader at Central Baptist Church, she coordinates activities for the church’s singles ministry.
“The biggest part is helping to get with the group to plan activities, community outreach, find other singles to study God’s Word with,” Emprimo said. “We also have Bible study for singles every Thursday night from 6 to 8 p.m., which I lead. We have a light dinner and study. We often have single (men and women) from other churches join us. We also attend a singles’ retreat every Labor Day.
“I want those who are single to understand that singleness is not a disease,” she said. “God has a purpose for your life, regardless of your marital status.”
As a brand partner with Young Living, Emprimo has been promoting the use of quality essential oils for twelve years.
“Most people now are understanding the importance of not using harsh chemicals that are in cleaning and personal care products,” she said. “Pure essential oils are much healthier for us.
“Not only do they not contain harsh chemicals, but they are beneficial for the body and skin. God made the oils and they are good for moisturizing the skin and to help with relaxation. They help with our physical and emotional well-being.”
As an example, she related the benefits of lavender oil.
“When you inhale, you find it helps with relaxation. Some diffuse it to help them sleep. It can help with skin irritation. It helps me breathe better (especially during allergy season), so my sinuses don’t rebel when I go outside,” she said.
Emprimo was very careful to explain that she and the many other brand partners are not pharmacists, so they are not prescribing the essential oils as medication, but prescribing and extolling the value of the oils are two different things.
“For instance, Young Living has the Vitality Line that is designed for ingestion of certain oils, such as peppermint oil that can be used to help aid digestion,” she said.
Peppermint oil has long been prescribed for that purpose by medical practitioners, but can be bought across the counter, so its readiness defines its common use, making a prescription unnecessary.
Frequently, Emprimo teaches an Oils of Ancient Scripture class, detailing oils used in biblical times and denoted in scripture.
“We start with Genesis 1 and holy anointing oil,” she said. “We focus on twelve oils, ten of which I have on hand for people to use. We talk about where they are mentioned in scripture; their purpose and what they have been used for historically.
“There is a lot of science backed up by scripture: how oils benefit us emotionally, physically and spiritually,” she said. “We end the class by sharing the Gospel and recognizing how God is worthy of our praise; how life works so well by the way He designed it and how amazing is our Creator.”
Emprimo embarked on a major lifestyle change three and one-half years ago, after a visit to Urgent Care. She discovered her blood pressure was stroke level and her blood sugar/AIC was extremely high. After visiting a holistic nurse practitioner in Tyler, she began a low-carb diet with intermittent fasting, and now her blood pressure is normal and her AIC has dropped from the 10.9 level denoted then, to the latest reading of 5.7.
Along the way, she has had a significant weight loss, but acknowledges that is a plus, but not the original goal.
“The main thing we cared about was reducing the blood pressure and AIC,” she said. She recognizes she will probably need to be on the same healthy track for the remainder of her life, but has become accustomed to the lifestyle.
“The first two weeks was like I would assume someone feels when they are coming off drugs,” she said. “But after sugar gets out of your system, you no longer have that craving.” When she does want something sweet nowadays, though, she uses monk fruit, a sugar substitute she purchases from a health food store in Tyler.
Emprimo said she wants to do all she can to honor God, whether in her work, her singles ministry, or in her role as a brand partner with Young Living Essential Oils.
“I feel that I am doing what God wants me to. I want to do the best job I can to glorify Him. I would like to continue to teach more classes, to learn and grow through that as well,” she said.
