The guest speaker at the Cherokee District Women’s Missionary Auxiliary was Sheri Lankford, Rusk resident and author of “Put a Smile on My Faith.”
The CDWMA met on January 10, at Afton Grove Baptist Church. The meeting began at 7:00 p.m. after a delicious meal of various soups served by Afton Grove WMA and First Baptist WMA, and Jacksonville-provided desserts.
President Cindy Allen called the meeting to order. We all recited the WMA motto (2 Peter 1:5-7), and Allen read John 12:26, our theme verse for the year. Opening prayer was led by Connie Sherman, FBC, Maydelle. Rosemary Hallum, Afton Grove, gave a warm welcome to all. A special in song, “One Day at a Time,” was sung by Annie Williams and Cheryl Richardson.
Loma Dudley, of Afton Grove, introduced guest speaker Sheri Lankford, who is an Air Force veteran and a Registered Nurse First Assist to an orthopedic surgeon. Her hobbies include gardening, cooking, motorcycle riding and traveling. She lives on a small farm with her husband of 35 years, and they have 2 grown children, Bryan and Brittany. She and her family attend Cornerstone Baptist Church in Jacksonville.
Author of “Put a Smile on My Faith,” Lankford had never thought of writing a book, so she petitioned God about doing so. She said He would respond to her when she was just about to go to sleep or when driving to work. She could feel His encouragement and hope in this endeavor. She interviewed a diverse number of people she encountered through the years who had all faced trials and tribulations in their lives (prison, death of a child, loose lifestyle, emotional/physical issues, defying death, etc.). The book contains tragedy, romance, and comedy. The one thing everyone sustained in the book was hope which provides the journey in their faith.
Allen thanked Lankford for her presentation about her book, and presented her with an appreciation gift from the District WMA. Then Afton Grove WMA had a drawing for door prizes.
The District WMA’s business was conducted. The October meeting minutes and treasurer’s report were approved. The second quarterly project is to provide a soup lunch for the BMA Seminary in Jacksonville, Tuesday, Feb. 14. Each WMA group is to provide a pot of soup, crackers or cornbread, and a dessert. Donations to the National WMA project will need to be mailed by Feb. 28, 2023, and the project is the Daniel Springs Encampment. Secretary/Treasurer Lugene Sims reported an attendance of 18 WMA members, 4 guests, 1 minister; totaling 23.
Neatha Croft of FBC, Jacksonville gave a warm word of appreciation to Afton Grove for hosting the meeting. Alicia Johnson read the written prayer requests aloud and then prayed. Cindy Allen adjourned the meeting.
The next Cherokee District WMA meeting will be Tuesday, April 11, at Cornerstone Baptist Church, Jacksonville. Their WMA will provide a meal at 6:00 p.m. with FBC, Maydelle to furnish desserts. The meeting will begin at 7:00 p.m. Our next quarter’s outreach will be the Rainbow Room in Jacksonville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.