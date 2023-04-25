Dr. John Mann, interim president of Jacksonville College, was the guest speaker at the Cherokee District Women’s Missionary Auxiliary on April 11.
Jacksonville College is a private, accredited junior college in Texas which has a current enrollment of 482 students, with 49% being full time. The college offers Christian-based education, teaching students to reverence the scriptures and become Christ-centered so they may pour into the community and world as they go forward. The college professors disciple and evangelize through education because some of the students have never held a Bible, walked into a chapel, never heard the name of the Lord in their homes or been loved with the love of Jesus. Dr. Mann closed by saying when our hearts stand strong, God shows us who His is.
Dr. Mann was thanked for his presentation, and Sarah Spunaugle prayed for him and the college.
The gathering, held at Cornerstone Baptist Church, Jacksonville began with a 6 p.m. meal of baked potatoes, served by Cornerstone WMA and followed with desserts by First Baptist Church, Maydelle.
The meeting began at 7 p.m. with President Cindy Allen calling the meeting to order. The WMA motto was recited by the group, and Vice-President Nancy Washburn read John 12:26.
The congregational song, “I Stand Amazed” was sung, and the offering collected. Hayley Norman sang “The Revelation Song” prior to the guest speaker being introduced.
The business of the district WMA included the hand-outs of the minutes from the January 11, 2023 meeting at Afton Grove Baptist Church and the report of income and expenses, which were reviewed by the group and approved. Old and new business was conducted by President Allen. Nancy Washburn thanked the ladies for their contribution to the Rainbow Room of the Cherokee County Family and Child Services Board.
Secretary Lugene Sims read a thank you letter from Dr. Charley Holmes, President of the BMA Theological Seminary, Jacksonville for the district WMA’s donation to the Seminary. Prayer Chairman Alicia Johnson read aloud the written prayer requests and then prayed over these, closing the meeting. The next quarterly meeting will be at Mt. Selman Baptist Church in Mt. Selman on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.