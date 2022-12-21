Jarratt Cemetery, in Jacksonville, was among more the 3,400 locations where wreath-laying ceremonies were conducted Saturday, Dec. 17. There are 207 veteran’s graves at Jarratt Cemetery, on which volunteers laid wreaths or carnations in honor of their service.
The event was a part of Wreaths Across America’s efforts to remember, honor and teach about those who sacrifice to protect our nation. The local event was coordinated by Laura Mullenax, who began organizing these events in 2020.
Mullenax often recites the quote, “"It is said that a person dies twice. The first time is when their last breath is taken. They die again the last time anyone remembers to speak their name."
Individuals who have served, those with family members in the military and those who simply want to honor those who served in our nation’s armed forces participated, from children to adults.
Dick Shaver, Post Commander, VFW Post 3984, and Sr. Vice Commander Emerson Griffin participated in laying wreaths at Jarratt Cemetery. Five-year-old Remington Bell also laid wreaths with the assistance and supervision of his mother Melissa Bell.
The wreaths have been laid according to information on headstones and foot stones, according to Mullenax. For a more accurate accounting, an effort is being made to collect a file of veterans buried at Jarratt Cemetery. Those with family members who served in the armed forces and is buried at Jarratt Cemetery are asked to contact Mullenax, particularly if the grave has not clearly marked individual as a veteran. Mullenax can be contacted through the Wreaths Across America-TXJRAT Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.