Answering the phone at the Cherokee County Historical Commission office can either be somewhat routine or seriously exciting, depending upon the caller’s reason for contacting us.
This story began several months ago with a phone call that was anything but routine. I first learned of the late Claude McCrocklin and his watercolor paintings when Dr. Suzanne Chapman Reams called, “We have some watercolors of Caddo and Native American scenes my family wants to donate. Are you interested?”
Needless to say I was intrigued and said, “Yes”, fairly quickly. The more we talked I realized this was quite an offer. I alerted our current CCHC chair, Jay Anna Davis, and we were soon on our way to visit the family in Tyler. Almost at once we realized there were multiple stories related to the history of the watercolors. One common thread would be Centenary College in Shreveport.
Dr. Reams’ mother, the late Marilee Rabb Chapman, had been a teacher at Centenary College when she decided to take art lessons. A friend suggested Claude McCrocklin. During the course of the art lessons, Marilee learned of McCrocklin’s service during World War II.
When the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor, Claude was a student at Centenary College on a football scholarship His plans were put on hold as he volunteered for the Army Air Corps. He became a bombardier and a navigator, and was assigned to a B-24 bomber crew with the 15th Air Force in Italy.
Lieutenant McCrocklin’s battle station was in the nose of a B-24. As battles raged, many times he could see men parachuting from their burning planes. On April 2, 1944, his plane was hit on his 13th mission. Jumping from the burning plane, his parachute got caught on the plane’s door. Finally he was able to free himself and jump, landing safely but dazed. He soon discovered he was surrounded by German soldiers and became a Prisoner of War.
Many times during his confinement, he would be next in line to be shot but was spared. “All I could do was pray,” he told Marilee Chapman. At one point, prisoners were given care packages from the Swiss Red Cross. Among the items Claude received was a paint set, log book and a harmonica. He was able to paint and also record his POW experience. When the Germans learned he could paint, they wanted him to paint their portraits. His talent probably saved his life.
He was in prison from April 1944 until May 1945. The camp was designed to hold 2,500 prisoners but contained 10,000. His experiences are difficult for us to imagine today.
When WW II ended he came home to Louisiana and to his college sweetheart. Due to his POW confinement he chose to work on the open range of West Texas as a cattle buyer for the family’s meat packing company and also for several major packing companies. During his cattle roundup days he would find many arrowheads and tee pee rings.
When he retired from the cattle business he received formal training from the Arkansas Archeological Survey, becoming quite well known among archaeologists. He would be part of teams who located and documented more than 600 Indian sites in Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas and Texas. One of note was the Sha’chadinnith (Caddo) Village which had been “lost” for 150 years. Claude and his amateur archaeology team discovered the site 40 miles northeast of Marshall, Texas – in just six weeks. They recovered 1,350 artifacts including ritual smoking pipes and Caddo pottery. Caddo Indians would visit and sing traditional songs at the site.
At another dig, several historical Indian Villages were located near the Timber Hill area at Caddo Lake. Claude became a friend of many Indian tribes and arranged for a reunion at Caddo Lake for the Caddo Indians who were, at the time, living in Oklahoma. He gave them artifacts from the dig and many of his Caddo Indian paintings. Some of his paintings are also in the Texas State Capitol. And thanks to the generosity of the Marilee and Albert Dean Chapman family thirteen watercolor paintings are now part of the Cherokee County Historical Commission archives.
Claude McCrocklin as described by his art student, the late Marilee Chapman in her book, ‘Apple Seeds of Love’ published in 2007, “Claude is a great Christian, husband, father, grandfather, Bible teacher, archaeologist, teacher-lecturer and art teacher.”
McCrocklin passed away October 18, 2014. To view the watercolors, the public is invited to an exhibit at the Stella Hill Memorial Public Library in Alto. New easels have been purchased by the Cherokee County Historical Commission to properly showcase the paintings which have been catalogued by CCHC archivist Gordon Bennett. Dr. John Ross, CCHC secretary and longtime member of the Friends of Caddo Mounds, has written text to go with each painting. As the public views the collection his detail adds additional meaning to the times depicted. (If you have stories to share contact Deborah Burkett 903-752-7850 or debbietroup7@yahoo.com)
