Xander Mills joined the Jackosnville Chamber and was welcomed with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday, March 29.
Xander Mills is a family-owned and operated saw mill located just outside Jacksonville at 1769 FM 177. The mill sources its wood from the abundant forests of northeastern Texas. The company boasts gorgeous, versatile lumber from locally harvested southern yellow pine logs. Xander Mills also provides services such as surfacing, resawing and custom lumber processing.
For information about this saw mill, visit xandermills.com. The business can be contacted by calling 903-339-9565 or through email to info@xandermills.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.