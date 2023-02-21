Sometimes, a heart that is all A-flutter is not a good thing and that is not A-fib. In fact, the two particular heart arrhythmias are distinctly different, yet similar.
February is recognized as American Heart Month, and while there are many issues related to maintaining a healthy heart, Atrial Fibrillation and Atrial Flutter are two that are relatively common, but also risky. Just ask Gene Young. He has both.
Though Young admits he speaks as a layman, he said the last several years of experience have increased his understanding of his condition, and of how the heart works in general.
“With Afib, the heart has an irregular heartbeat that can bounce around quickly,” he said. “With Aflutter, the heart gets out of rhythm and the bottom tries to catch up to the top.
“In other words, the heart is divided into sections. Blood flows out and then back in. When the rhythm is out of sync, it begins to pool if it can’t be pumped back out by the heartbeat.”
Young has undergone a number of cardioversions, in which his heart is actually shocked back into rhythm. He has also endured two catheter ablations, in which the “hot spots” causing the flutters are cauterized, or burnt, to divert the blood flow to where it needs to go.
“The normal heart beat is 55-65% ejection fraction, which is the amount of blood pumped out with each heartbeat,” Young said, admitting that his own ejection fraction eight months ago was 20%, as shown on that particular echocardiogram.
After his first catheter ablation, he was put on medication, Amiodarone, which causes the heart to relax. “It’s a very dangerous drug. It helps the heart to get into rhythm, and it helps for about three or four months. At least, that is how it worked for me. My ejection fraction came up to 60%,” he said.
Before Young’s second cardioversion could be scheduled, however, he had to cease taking the medication three weeks prior to the procedure.
“My heart went back out of sync,” he said. “After the procedure, they put me back on the medicine, but I was already in Afib. Afib affects each individual differently, but I can tell when my heartbeat is high,” Young said, showing an app on his phone that gives him a reading that he uses to determine when he is experiencing the fluctuations in rhythm. The app does not necessarily coincide with professional findings, but does give the cardiac patient an idea of his current heart health.
“When I’m in Afib or Aflutter, I feel like I am running a 24-hour marathon, with no rest,” Young said. “Some days, I can walk to the mailbox; other days, I can barely walk from my recliner to the front door.”
Young was first diagnosed with Afib in July, 2018, while he and his wife, Pam, were serving as missionaries in Montana. The Youngs moved there in 2011 as volunteer church strengtheners with the Southern Baptist Convention’s Mission Service Corps. After two years, Gene Young accepted the pastorate of a small church in Lincoln, another volunteer position. The church had assumed a large amount of debt, and with a small congregation, was not able to make ends meet.
“Then God showed up,” Young said. “By the time I was headed back to Texas to be closer to family, the debt had been paid and the church had $20,000 in the bank. We got support from people we had never even heard of.”
While in Lincoln, Gene and his bride of 34 years both became involved with the chaplaincy program in the fire department, and some of the same people they worked with were present at the clinic and on the EMS transfer the day the Youngs walked into the nearby clinic because Gene was not feeling well.
“We went to the clinic to have my blood pressure taken. The nurse went and got the Nurse Practitioner, who took several readings of my blood pressure to make sure she was seeing it correctly, because it was 250/150. They immediately arranged for transport to the hospital and started me on medication for Afib, then kept me for a week, running all kinds of tests,” he said.
The couple had already been in the process of moving back to Texas, so when they got back, they found Dr. John Sims, a cardiologist at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler, and have been very pleased with his care and concern.
“I have complete confidence in his abilities,” Gene Young said. “He always prays when I visit, and I have told him that I’m good if I die; good if I don’t. I know where I am going.”
The 70 plus year-old has another EKG coming up in March. In the meantime, Dr. Sims has told Young he wants him to rest for a couple of months, and although his count is not where it should be, it takes time for a body to react to procedures, and they are hoping his heart will move back into the correct rhythm.
Young also wanted to mention that it is important that those with sleep apnea should have it checked and treated, because apnea is one of the leading factors in developing Afib.
“This experience has helped me to research and understand what goes on in someone’s heart. We haven’t even gotten into the deeper studies of the heart,” he said.
As she listened, Pam Young agreed. “It’s amazing all those details you see in how God created the heart and the wisdom He has given doctors.” she said. “It’s the same heart that beats from conception! How can we see how intricately God made the heart and how it works, and not believe there is a God?”
Gene Young asked, “Who jumpstarts your heart? God, because there is no other source. God designed it; He made it; and He makes it tick.”
