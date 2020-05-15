Locally grown vegetables starting to trickle in

The Tomato Shed, 461 Alabama St. in Jacksonville, is scheduled to open on Saturday, according to information received from the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce.
The popular market will have red and green Jacksonville tomatoes on sale, in addition to squash, zucchini and cucumbers.
The Tomato Shed is open from 9 a.m. until 5:30 p.m., Monday-Saturday.
For more information, phone (903) 589-0094.
Guinn's Produce, 1599 CR 4118, opened earlier this week.
Although Jacksonville tomatoes are not expected to be ready for a couple of more weeks, there are plenty of onions, potatoes, squash, zucchini and cucumbers on hand.
Guinn's is open from 9 a.m. Until 6 p.m., Monday-Saturday.
For additional information, phone (903) 586-0651.
Joe Smith Farms, 15305 U.S. 79, is open from 8 a.m.until 6 p.m., Monday-Saturday and from 1-5 p.m. on Sunday afternoons.
It is still early for local produce to be available, but a variety of items grown outside of the county are in stock.
Phone (903) 586-2931 to find out more information.
