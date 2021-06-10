Sam Houston State University hosted nine in-person commencement ceremonies for spring 2021 at the Bernard G. Johnson Coliseum May 13-15.
Jalin Henderson, of Reklaw, earned a Bachelor of Science in Psychology.
Kaylyn Lewis, of Rusk, earned a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice.
Named for Sam Houston, a Texas hero, Sam Houston State University continually strives to honor its historical roots through academic excellence that includes exceptional teaching from faculty. For more than 140 years, SHSU has been preparing students for meaningful lives of achievement. Its motto, “The measure of a Life is its Service,” resonates among its over 21,500 students and echoes across eight colleges and beyond its Huntsville roots.
While embracing its legacy, SHSU also strives to meet the needs of contemporary students, both traditional and online. With a variety of fully online undergraduate and graduate degrees and numerous certificates and certifications, all of which are taught by on campus professors, SHSU Online has the option you’re looking for to reach your academic, personal, and professional goals.
