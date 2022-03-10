More than 5,000 Baylor University students have been named to the Dean’s Academic Honor List for the Summer and Fall 2021 semesters.
Locals among those named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester include the following:
• Jenna Curnow, of Bullard, Louise Herrington School of Nursing
• Katherine Dulany, of Bullard, College of Arts & Sciences
• Ashleigh Emery, of Jacksonville, Robbins College of Health & Human Sciences
• Courtney Braun, of Rusk, College of Arts & Sciences
The Dean's Academic Honor List recognizes Baylor undergraduates for their outstanding academic work during each semester. Students honored on the Dean’s List earned a minimum semester grade-point average of 3.70 with no grade lower than a "C" while enrolled in at least 12 graded semester hours.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.