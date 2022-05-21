A Jacksonville apartment fire at the Green Trails Apartments May 6 destroyed nearly every possession of Lourdes Camacho. She has been able to recover most of her furniture with more than $3,000 donated to her by the Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association, Leadership Jacksonville, the police department and HOPE. She has also benefited from other community support.
Camacho was not at home at the time of the fire, so she suffered no physical injures, neither were there any reported injuries from fire personnel or other nearby residents.
Someone had called Camacho’s best friend, who in turn contacted her about the fire at her apartment.
“I was about 20 minutes away,” Camacho said. “I went home immediately.
“When I was first getting there, I was hoping it wasn’t my apartment. Once I realized it was my apartment, I was in shock. Just in shock, seeing my whole place gone. I knew I had lost everything.”
While able to salvage a few personal documents, the majority of Camacho’s belongings were ruined. Everything in the bedroom was lost due to the fire and the remainder was damaged by smoke.
The apartment manager arranged a week-long hotel stay and was then able to place her into a different apartment unit.
Despite working three jobs, Camacho lives mostly paycheck to paycheck and was concerned how she would recover. Unbeknownst to her, people she has been involved with through various organizations were working behind the scenes to collect funds to assist her.
“Chris Henderson, he kind of had the idea and we all just ran with it,” said Dillon Rodriguez, a member of the Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association.
Henderson, president of the association, issued a challenge for each person to raise $100, according to Rodriquez.
“There was roughly around $2,100 raised last time I heard,” Rodriquez said. “We felt that as an organization we needed to support our own, and that’s exactly what we did.”
The fundraising effort on Camacho’s behalf was brought to the attention of HOPE’s Executive Director Ellann Johnson through an email sent out by the CPA.
“Ms. Camacho was a HOPE employee for many years and current staff and myself are still in touch and are quite close to Ms. Camacho,” Johnson stated. “HOPE donated $500 and HOPE employees and board members gave over $700. It is important to us to help Ms. Camacho because, not only do we help those in need in Cherokee County, but we take care of our own and Ms. Camacho is definitely part of the family.”
Camacho said her church family at Jacksonville First Assembly of God has also been very supportive, as well as the general public.
“Every community event that there is, I try to be a part of it,” she said, even if her part is just showing up. “You really give to the community and the community gives back. For me to see it, it was amazing.”
She credits God for all the good that has happened since the fire, and believes her involvement in the community was a factor in why she’s benefited from the good-will of so many.
“From my bedroom, everything was destroyed except my Bible. That’s how I knew God was going to take care of it and that He was with me,” Camacho said.
She said she is thankful to be able to recover so much so quickly due to the assistance of others.
“I am beyond grateful, knowing this community cares for me.” Camacho said.
