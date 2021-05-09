Local residents gathered at the Cherokee County Courthouse at noon on May 6 for the National Day of Prayer.
The ceremony was organized by Pastor Brian Givens of First Baptist Church in partnership with the Rusk Ministerial Alliance.
“By having this as a community event, we have all the churches, the denominations, come together under the umbrella of Jesus Christ, rather than our denomination,” Givens said. “We recognize that God hears our prayers no matter what denomination is on our sign.”
Pastor James Palmer of Eastside Baptist Church opened the ceremony with a welcomed to those who had gathered and the first prayer of the event. Brittany Hayes, a Rusk ISD teacher, played the national anthem prior to the many leaders who led in prayer for specific areas of public and private life.
Angela Raiborn, in one of her last acts as mayor, prayed for the city of Rusk.
“Father, I lift up our city council to you. I lift up our new mayor that’s coming in. I pray for the council and I pray for wisdom,” she said.
“I lift up, Lord, our city workers, our police and fire departments to our city crew and our water crew and our office workers and everyone in between, Lord. I pray for safety and I pray that in all of our hearts, Lord, again that we would have a servant’s heart.”
Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson prayed for law enforcement.
“Heavenly Father, I lift up our law enforcement officers before you...I pray that your mighty hand and outstretched arm would go before them into battle, anointing them as your agents of righteousness. Lord, I ask that you grant them the courage and strength of King David and the kindness of David the shepherd to serve with compassion and a gentle hand, to know when to be bold as a lion and to know when to be as a lamb,” he prayed. “Lord, as they embark on this noble assignment, I ask that you dispatch and assign angels of great and mighty power to protect them and keep them from harm. Also grant an overwhelming peace to their loved ones.”
Austin Young, who prayed for business, read Matthew 7:7, “Ask it will be given, seek and you will find, knock and the door will be opened.”
“As I pray today, I want to pray for our business leaders to have faith to knock, to ask and to go forward,” Young said before he prayed.
Tonya Fuller, Texas DFPS, Faith-Based Specialist, prayed for families. Before doing so, she told the audience that they were sitting where many who come to family court sit.
“Before you leave, just whisper a prayer yourself for those people who will be coming here and facing things either kids being removed or kids being placed back with families,” she said.
Prayers were also offered for government, military, education, media, churches and missions.
Jeff Carroll of First Baptist Church led the group in singing God Bless America before the closing prayer.
Jerry Leviston, pastor of Mt. Olive Baptist Church, who offered the benediction, read II Chronicles 7:14, “If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and forgive their sin, and heal their land.”
Leviston closed with Jude verses 24 and 25, “Now to Him who is able to keep you from stumbling, and to present you faultless before the presence of His glory with exceeding joy, to God our Savior who alone is wise, be glory and majesty, dominion and power, both now and forever.”
Givins considered the event a success.
“We were able to pray,” he said. “We kept our focus on what the purpose was and that was to pray and to call out to God.”
A video of the event can be viewed on the First Baptist Church Rusk Facebook page.
