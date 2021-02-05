Longtime Rusk Mayor Angela Raiborn announced Monday, Feb. 1, via Facebook, that she would not seek reelection. Now in her seventh term, Raiborn will have completed 14 years in public service in the position of mayor when her current term ends.
Raiborn’s decision to not run again for mayor was neither sudden nor rash.
“I knew going into this term that this would be the last term,” Raiborn said. “It’s been mostly a really great experience, 99% of it has been a really great experience. It’s just, after 14 years, I think it’s time for someone with new enthusiasm and new ideas to come in and take the reins.”
There are many projects that have occurred during her tenure as mayor for which Raiborn is quite proud. Some of these include expansion of the library, renovating the baseball complex, building a new fire substation and infrastructure projects such as the first new water well in approximately 50 years.
She is also proud of the growth in new business, although she acknowledges the city is not directly responsible.
“I think that we’ve helped make the environment right to entice some businesses to invest their money in our city,” Raiborn said. “When I think about the number of businesses that have come in, in the last 14 years, there has been a lot of development. There is a lot of growth going on in our city.”
She also said she’s been privileged to meet many great people in the community and has enjoyed working with city staff, council members and three city managers.
“That’s what’s made being mayor such a wonderful experience, because we have such amazing people in our community and I have been just encouraged and supported by the community the whole time I’ve been in office.”
In her announcement not to seek reelection, Raiborn also endorsed Ben Middlebrooks in his run for mayor. Middlebrooks currently serves as District 1 Councilman.
“He has been on the city council for a number of years,” Raiborn said. “He’s a very smart guy. He puts a lot of thought into the decisions he makes. He has always tried very hard to represent his district and his constituents and I think he’ll go into being mayor with the same feeling of wanting to serve.
“He has a genuine love for the community. He has a good heart. I think he’s going to step in and going to do a great job. Being on the council, he knows what he’s getting into.”
Even though she will not continue in public service, Raiborn says she will remain involved in the community.
“There’s no other place I’d want to be besides Rusk,” she said. “My husband and I grew up in Rusk. Our kids grew up in Rusk. We love the community. We have a business in Rusk and we’re going to continue to be plugged in, just in a different way.”
Following her announcement to step away from the office of mayor, Raiborn says she has received messages of support and appreciation, along with well wishes.
“It’s been very humbling to see that,” she said.
The time Raiborn formerly spent at council meetings and city events will be invested in other ways.
“I wasn’t working full-time for CASA when I began serving as mayor. Now this has become a full-time job that I love,” she said. “I plan to have a little bit more time to just be at home.”
In Rusk, positions on the General Election ballot May 1 will be that of Mayor; District 1, a position currently filled by Ben Middlebrooks; and District 2, a seat currently held by Walter Session. Each office has a term of two years.
Applications to file for a place on the ballot can be obtained at Rusk City Hall, 205 S. Main Street.
The deadline to file for a place on the ballot is Friday, Feb. 12. Paperwork may be returned directly to the Rusk City Hall or mailed to the attention of Cinda Etheridge, 205 S. Main St., Rusk, Texas, 75785.
