The United Methodist Church of Frankston hosts the Lord’s Acre Harvest Festival, the 35th annual country store and auction, offering two days of shopping this year.
One can find the country store set up in the gym of the Family Life Center, 161 S. Weldon Street at Main Street in Frankston. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct 21, and 10 a.m. until noon or all items are sold Saturday, Oct. 24.
The store offers jams, jellies and canned goods as well as decorative and useful items. Due to COVID-19, there will be no fresh baked goods. Rather, certificates for such goodies will be given to be redeemed at a later and safer date.
The auction begins at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, in the gym. A nursery will be provided for young children during the auction.
A sack lunch, consisting of your choice of hot dog or beef brisket sandwich, along with potato chips, a bakery dessert and a canned soft drink or bottle of water, will be available for purchase.
The country store and auction offer free admission to the public.
Social distancing will be observed and organizers request everyone follow the mandate to wear a face covering.
Credit/debit cards will be accepted at both the Country Store and auction. Money raised will fund various ministry programs, among them Care Fund, youth and children’s programs and events to reinforce care for the community.
For more information, contact the church at (903) 876-2235.
