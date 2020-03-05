Often publicized U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert won election to the First House District during Tuesday’s election. He beat challenger Johnathan Davidson, 83,784 votes to 9,645 votes.
Gohmert was in the news this past week for being one of four lawmakers to vote against a bill this past week that would make lynching a federal crime.
The Emmett Till Antilynching Act passed the House on a 401-4 vote. A similar measure passed the Senate last year with bipartisan support.
The Senate will have to pass the House version before it can go to President Donald Trump, who is expected to sign it.
Gohmert told the Houston Chronicle he has “trouble with the federal nexus of lynching” and said the bill “sends entirely the wrong message about how serious this is” since it only allowed for a maximum 10-year prison sentence.
“Under Texas law, the defendants could have gotten the death penalty,” Gohmert said. “I regret needing to vote no, but I just felt like this is too serious to be handled at such a low level.”
Gohmert is up for reelection this year and his Democratic challenger Hank Gilbert wasted no time in criticizing the Tyler Republican’s vote.
“When I saw this vote come across, I could not believe it,” Gilbert said. “I had to look at the calendar and see if it was 2020 or 1920 when I saw that vote. It is unconscionable that a sitting congressman would not vote to make lynching a federal crime.”
Congress has tried for more than a century to pass legislation making lynching a federal hate crime. The most recent measure is named after Emmett Till, a 14-year-old from Chicago who was beaten and lynched in Money, Mississippi, in 1955 after he allegedly whistled at a white woman.
Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., who represents the area where Till was abducted and murdered, called the anti-lynching bill long overdue, but said: “No matter the length of time, it is never too late to ensure justice is served.’’
The bill was unanimously supported by Democrats. Three Republicans – Gohmert, Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Ted Yoho of Florida – opposed the bill, along with independent Rep. Justin Amash of Michigan.
At least 388 lynchings were documented in Texas between 1877 and 1950, according to the Equal Justice Initiative. During that same time period, 4,075 lynchings were recorded.
The vast majority of lynchings took place in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas, Alabama, Georgia and Florida.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.
