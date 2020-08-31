PALESTINE – The UT Mobile Mammography will be at the Palestine Resource Center for Independent Living, 421 Ave. A, on Friday, Sept. 11, offering low-cost mammograms.Digital screening mammograms, considered the best-known method in early detection of breast cancer, are provided on the mobile unit, which is staffed by certified female mammography technologists, said PRCIL officials.The number of screenings is limited, and women are asked to schedule an appointment with UT Health East Texas as early as possible at 800-648-8141, ext. 3. Insurance information will be taken at that time; Medicare, Medicaid and other third-party insurance are accepted.
Cost is $50 for women without insurance, who are qualified based on family income and size. The cash price is $150.00.
To learn more, contact Cathy Newsome at PRCIL, 903-729-7505.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.